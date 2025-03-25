What are the names of the hairstyles worn by the Nati stars (from left: Vargas, Zakaria, Sanches)? KEYSTONE

Our offense against Northern Ireland? A hairy affair! The hairstyles of the Nati players are a lot more imaginative and elegant. blue Sport checks the hairstyles of Embolo & Co. and tells you what they are called.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Our national team players are among the (hairstyle) role models for teenage boys. You can see fades, baby mullets, buzz cuts or Ceasar cuts on virtually every corner.

Hairstyles and their names? A hairy matter. With the help of experts from "Angela Coiffeur" in Wetzikon Zurich, blue Sport names the hairstyles of Embolo, Vargas and Sanches.

He gets his hair cut once a week, says national team winger Ruben Vargas to blue Sport. Show more

Ruben Vargas has been playing for the national team for a good 5 years. With the same or a similar hairstyle for a good 5 years. Short on the sides, longer on top. What was still unusual in 2019 can now be seen on every corner. Almost every (football-playing) teenager wears their hair like him or at least similar.

It's hard to believe Vargas when he says "my hairstyle isn't that important to me, my hair grows back quickly". After all, he goes to the hairdresser once a week and knows exactly what his hairstyle is called. "I have a taper fade," he tells blue Sport.

"I get my hair cut once a week," says Ruben Vargas. KEYSTONE

The fade style is a haircut worn by US soldiers in the 1940s and 1950s, in which the hair is cut as short as possible at the sides and back of the head with a razor and ends at any length at the top. There are various variations, small or large nuances in the cut and many names. In addition to the taper fade, there is also the low, mid and high fade.

And what is a baby mullet? Vargas smiles and says: "It's a similar cut to mine. The only difference is that the hair at the back of the head is longer." According to the Sevilla mercenary, he has also worn a baby mullet in the past, "but that was a long time ago".

Vargas' hairstyle is called a taper fade. KEYSTONE

With all the hairstyles and their names, it's easy to lose track. Baby Mullet, Ceasar Cut, Buzz Cut, Braids or Undercut? And what do you call youngster Alvyn Sanches' eye-catching hairstyle? Vargas: "It's probably called an afro with a fade..."

Before his unfortunate international debut (cruciate ligament rupture), Alvyn Sanches could still laugh under his afro with a fade. KEYSTONE

Our Nati stars present a wide range of trendy hairstyles at the training camp. A hairy affair. With the help of experts from "Angela Coiffeur" in Wetzikon Zurich, blue Sport picks out three or four players and dares to do a little hairstyle check.

Like Vargas, Andi Zeqiri also has a fade ("to fade" in German). But trimmed shorter at the sides and back as a variation. This variant is called a mid fade.

Genk striker Andi Zeqiri with a mid fade. KEYSTONE

The hairstyle that Isaac Schmidt is currently wearing is elaborate: the hair is braided in so-called braids. Extensions are often used for this.

Nati newcomer Isaac Schmidt wears his hair braided - so-called braids. KEYSTONE

YB striker Joel Monteiro does not wear braids, but so-called cornrows. The hair is braided along the scalp.

YB striker Joel Monteiro with cornrows. KEYSTONE

Embolo and Muheim with a buzz cut

The hotter the days, the more popular this cut. The buzz cut is the easiest hairstyle to cut yourself. The hair is equally short all over the head (1.5 to 6 millimeters). In the national team, Denis Zakaria, Miro Muheim and, more recently, Breel Embolo wear a buzz cut.

Breel Embolo has recently started wearing the summer cut par excellence. KEYSTONE

HSV mercenary Miro Muheim also has a buzz cut. KEYSTONE

Hajdari like Julius Caesar

And what does Lugano defender Albian Hajdari wear? His fade cut is also called the Ceasar Cut. Apparently, men owe this haircut to the Roman general Julius Caesar, who wore a short haircut with his bangs combed forward to hide the bald patch on his forehead.

Albian Hajdari wears a Ceasar Cut. Who gave the hairstyle its name? The great Roman general Julius Caesar. KEYSTONE

Whether with a taper fade, buzz cut or baby mullet on the head, the national team needs a win against Luxembourg on Tuesday evening at Kybunpark.

Nati videos