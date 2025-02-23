FC St.Gallen midfielder Betim Fazliji suffered another serious knee injury in the match against FC Basel. Since recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture, the 25-year-old has only made five partial appearances and is now suffering the same injury and will be out for a long time again.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St.Gallen midfielder Betim Fazliji suffers a cruciate ligament rupture in the match against Basel and is out for a long time.

Particularly bitter: the 25-year-old only returned to match action at the beginning of February after tearing his cruciate ligament last year. Show more

Against FC Basel, Betim Fazliji is finally ready: for the first time since his long injury break, the 25-year-old is back in the St. Gallen starting line-up. But the joy was not to last long. After a duel with Xherdan Shaqiri, the midfielder was forced to lie down in the 3rd minute with his face contorted in pain and was substituted shortly afterwards.

Fazliji limps out and grabs his knee. The Espen fans held their breath: the fan favorite had only returned from a serious knee injury at the beginning of February.

Then the bitter confirmation on Sunday: Fazliji announced on Instagram that he had suffered another cruciate ligament rupture. The disappointment is correspondingly huge. "Yesterday, my life changed drastically for the foreseeable future. One moment, one movement - and everything I've worked for suddenly comes to a standstill. Cruciate ligament rupture," writes the St.Gallen native on Instagram.

Particularly bitter: since his recovery, Fazliji has only played 101 minutes for the Espen in five partial appearances. The St.Gallen native made his comeback at the beginning of February and will now miss FCSG again for a long time.

But the midfielder is fighting back. "I know the road back will be tough. There will be days when I have doubts, when I'm frustrated and when I wish everything was different. But I will fight," promises Fazliji.

