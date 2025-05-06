Mikaela Shiffrin invests in Denver's women's soccer team. Keystone

Mikaela Shiffrin, the most successful female skier in history, is entering the soccer business in her home country. The American is an investor in the professional women's team in Denver.

"Being involved and helping to bring professional women's soccer to Colorado is not only an incredible investment opportunity, but also an honor and a joy," the winner of 101 World Cup races is quoted as saying in a press release from the franchise.

In a video on Instagram, Shiffrin also shows off her juggling skills and says: "I'm super excited."

Denver will play in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the highest league in the USA, from next year.