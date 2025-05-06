  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I'm super excited" Mikaela Shiffrin enters the soccer business in her home country

SDA

6.5.2025 - 20:26

Mikaela Shiffrin invests in Denver's women's soccer team.
Mikaela Shiffrin invests in Denver's women's soccer team.
Keystone

Mikaela Shiffrin, the most successful female skier in history, is entering the soccer business in her home country. The American is an investor in the professional women's team in Denver.

Keystone-SDA

06.05.2025, 20:26

06.05.2025, 20:45

"Being involved and helping to bring professional women's soccer to Colorado is not only an incredible investment opportunity, but also an honor and a joy," the winner of 101 World Cup races is quoted as saying in a press release from the franchise.

In a video on Instagram, Shiffrin also shows off her juggling skills and says: "I'm super excited."

Denver will play in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the highest league in the USA, from next year.

More from the department

Catalans furious. Should there have been a penalty for Barcelona?

Catalans furiousShould there have been a penalty for Barcelona?

Video ticker. Madness in Milan! Acerbi scores in stoppage time to make it 3-3 for Inter

Video tickerMadness in Milan! Acerbi scores in stoppage time to make it 3-3 for Inter

Two dream goals, no winner. Yverdon play St.Gallen 1:1 and hand the relegation place to GC

Two dream goals, no winnerYverdon play St.Gallen 1:1 and hand the relegation place to GC