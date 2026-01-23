The Super League has never seen a debut like this! Lucerne's new forward, Daniel Mikolajewski, came on as a substitute against St. Gallen at halftime and scored just moments later. Then, shortly before the end, things took a strange turn.

Daniel Mikolajewski was just introduced to FC Lucerne on Wednesday. He comes from Serie A club Parma and will spend the season on loan with the Central Swiss club. Just four days after his arrival, the 20-year-old Pole is already on the field. And it doesn’t take him long to make his mark.

The teams switched sides after halftime in St. Gallen; FCL was trailing 0–1, and coach Udo Portmann brought Mikolajewski into the game. Barely 67 seconds had passed when the ball was already in the net. The young forward sneaks into the penalty area and then stays ice-cold with a first-time shot—1–1.

And Mikolajewski keeps up the pressure. Just a few minutes after his debut goal, he nearly recorded his first assist. The Polish player won the duel against St. Gallen’s Daschner, waited cleverly, and delivered a textbook pass to Oscar Kabwit, who—from a prime scoring position—hit only the post (see video above).

Referee Dudic's Blunder

Things took a strange turn in stoppage time. After another strong play, Mikolajewski fouled an opponent. Referee Alessandro Dudic then shows him a yellow-red card. Mikolajewski is completely baffled and asks Dudic for an explanation. The referee quickly realizes that he hadn’t even cautioned the debutant before and retracts the red card.

Lucerne came very close to victory, but St. Gallen managed to tie the game at 2–2 just before the final whistle. Still, it’s the first point FCL has earned this season—thanks in part to Mikolajewski. “He already showed what he’s capable of in training on Wednesday: vision, technique, and a certain coolness under pressure,” Portmann gushed about his new signing after the game on blue Sport. “We’re sure to get a lot of joy out of him.”

09:53 St.Gallen – Luzern 2:2 Super League | 3. Runde | Saison 26/27