Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri missed out on the Champions League with his team Keystone

The final decisions in Italy's Serie A were made in the 38th and final round on Sunday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

AS Roma and Como made it into the Champions League alongside Inter Milan and Napoli, who had already qualified. Cremonese were relegated.

While AS Roma did their duty with a 2-0 win at Hellas Verona and Cesc Fabregas-coached Como with a 4-1 win at Cremonese, AC Milan lost 2-1 at home to Cagliari. Milan, with the Swiss Ardon Jashari (until 62) and Zachary Athekame (from 61), would have had it in their own hands to qualify for the Champions League. However, after a perfect start to the match with an early goal from Alexis Saelemaekers, the Sardinians managed to turn things around.

Milan will have to make do with the Europa League - just like Juventus Turin, whose match against Torino started over an hour late. Rival fan groups had clashed in the run-up to the derby. According to the AGI news agency, one Juventus supporter was seriously injured.

In the relegation battle, Cremonese would have needed points to possibly overtake Lecce. However, the promoted side had no chance against Como and will now join Hellas Verona and Pisa in Serie B.