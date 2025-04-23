  1. Residential Customers
Yann Sommer's triple dream shattered Milan beat Inter to reach the Coppa Italia final

Jan Arnet

23.4.2025

Luka Jovic (left) shoots down Inter with a brace.
Luka Jovic (left) shoots down Inter with a brace.
Keystone

Yann Sommer misses out on the Coppa Italia final with Inter Milan. AC Milan win the semi-final second leg of the city derby 3:0, following a 1:1 draw in the first leg.

23.04.2025, 22:57

23.04.2025, 23:05

Luka Jovic is the outstanding man for the Rossoneri with two goals. Tijani Reijnders finally put the lid on the game with a 3:0 in the closing stages.

As usual, Yann Sommer was given a breather in the cup for Inter and sat on the bench for 90 minutes. As Serie A leaders and semi-finalists in the Champions League, the Nerazzurri still have two more chances of winning the title after their Coppa exit.

Milan reached the Italian Cup final for the first time since 2018 after their 2-0 win and will find out on Thursday who their opponents will be in the final on May 14. Bologna, with the Swiss trio of Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer, have all the advantages against Empoli after their 3-0 away win in the first leg.

