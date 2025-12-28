  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Serie A Milan beat Verona to take temporary lead at the top of the table

SDA

28.12.2025 - 15:09

Chris Nkunku scored his first Serie A goals of the season within five minutes
Chris Nkunku scored his first Serie A goals of the season within five minutes
Keystone

AC Milan easily defeated Verona 3-0 in the 17th round of the Serie A championship thanks to a brace from Christopher Nkunku.

Keystone-SDA

28.12.2025, 15:09

28.12.2025, 15:26

Nkunku, who joined from Chelsea for 37 million euros in the summer, had not scored a single goal so far this season. The imminent signing of Niklas Füllkrug may have given the Frenchman a boost. Nkunku scored both of his goals within five minutes of each other.

Milan's two Swiss internationals were only substituted when the score was already 3-0. Ardon Jashari replaced Luka Modric in the 71st minute and Zachary Athekame came on for Alexis Saelemaekers six minutes later.

More from the department

Are you between 17 and 95?. This is the world's best footballer of your year

Are you between 17 and 95?This is the world's best footballer of your year

Goosebumps moment at Anfield. Diogo Jota's children accompany Liverpool stars onto the pitch

Goosebumps moment at AnfieldDiogo Jota's children accompany Liverpool stars onto the pitch

Africa Cup. Nigeria are the second team to reach the round of 16

Africa CupNigeria are the second team to reach the round of 16