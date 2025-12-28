Chris Nkunku scored his first Serie A goals of the season within five minutes Keystone

AC Milan easily defeated Verona 3-0 in the 17th round of the Serie A championship thanks to a brace from Christopher Nkunku.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Nkunku, who joined from Chelsea for 37 million euros in the summer, had not scored a single goal so far this season. The imminent signing of Niklas Füllkrug may have given the Frenchman a boost. Nkunku scored both of his goals within five minutes of each other.

Milan's two Swiss internationals were only substituted when the score was already 3-0. Ardon Jashari replaced Luka Modric in the 71st minute and Zachary Athekame came on for Alexis Saelemaekers six minutes later.