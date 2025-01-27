Sérgio Conceição enters the pitch after the spectacular win against Parma and eagerly seeks a conversation with player Davide Calabria. At the media conference, the coach talks about the dispute.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last Sunday, Milan coach Sérgio Conceição and player Davide Calabria got into an argument after the final whistle. The coach had to be restrained by his players.

The reason for the altercation was an action by Calabria after his substitution.

However, according to the coach and players, the dust had already settled. Conceição stated: "It was a situation like with children. If they misbehave in a restaurant, you have to address it." Show more

Sérgio Conceição has been coach at AC Milan for just under a month. Since his arrival at the end of December, the Rossoneri have lost one, drawn one and won two of their four league games.

Victory number two under Conceição was a tough one. His team turned a 2-1 deficit against Parma into a 3-2 win deep into stoppage time. The coach started the fireworks in the 77th minute - with the score at 1-1, mind you - by replacing defender Davide Calabria with striker Luka Jović. The substitution did not suit Calabria at all - and the reason why Conceição went off on his defender after the final whistle. The players had to keep their coach away from their team-mate.

Conceição: "A situation like with children"

At the post-match media conference, Conceição confirmed the altercation. "It was a situation like with children. If they misbehave in a restaurant, you have to address it. There is no hypocrisy, only the truth," said the 50-year-old according to "footboom1". However, the Portuguese admitted that he "perhaps" chose a few words too many. He wanted to create a bond between coach and player.

Calabria's action after his substitution sparked the exchange of words. The defender kicked drinking bottles away with his foot and kicked the advertising hoarding. However, the Milan coach assured him: "We have cleared things up."

Calabria apologizes

Calabria also agrees. According to "goal.com", he said: "It happens sometimes. I want to apologize for my behavior, it wasn't nice."

Calabria's frustration may also have something to do with his current situation at Milan. The regular captain has only made sporadic appearances this season - and the signing of Kyle Walker has added another competitor in his position.

For the Rossoneri, things continue to go from strength to strength. Next Wednesday, Conceição will be aiming for his next win as Milan coach. AC travel to Dinamo in Zagreb, where they will be looking to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.