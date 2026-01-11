Ardon Jashari in a duel with Fiorentina's Moise Kean KEYSTONE

Ardon Jashari makes his first Serie A start for AC Milan. The runners-up had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Florence in the 20th round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For a long time at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, it even looked like Milan would suffer their second defeat of the season. Substitute Christopher Nkunku saved the visitors a point with his goal in the 90th minute. With their seventh draw of the season, Milan failed to keep up the pressure on league leaders and city rivals Inter. Manuel Akanji and Yann Sommer's team can move five points clear of Milan with a win this evening in the top match against Napoli.

Jashari made his first start for Milan in the championship since his transfer last summer and recovery from a fractured fibula. The Swiss international was substituted after an hour. Zachary Athekame was on the bench for 90 minutes for the Rossoneri, while Simon Sohm came on for Fiorentina in stoppage time.