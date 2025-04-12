Mike Maignan injured against Udinese. KEYSTONE

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who collapsed on Friday in the Serie A game in Udine, is doing well according to the circumstances, as a Rossoneri spokesman announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The French international goalkeeper was able to leave hospital, but needs "total rest" until Tuesday, when further examinations will be carried out.

The 29-year-old Maignan collided with defender Alex Jimenez in the 52nd minute of AC Milan's 4-0 win over Udinese. He remained on the ground, initially unable to move and had to be carried off on a stretcher. Maignan suffered a traumatic brain injury.

As the daily newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport" reported, Maignan could gradually return to training with the Rossoneri on the pitch if the results are positive. Milan will face Atalanta Bergamo in Serie A on April 20.