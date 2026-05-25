The 2-1 defeat against Cagliari on Sunday cost Massimiliano Allegri his job Keystone

AC Milan are parting ways with coach Massimiliano Allegri and various executives.

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This is the Milanese club's reaction to missing out on the Champions League, with Swiss players Ardon Jashari and Zachary Athekame playing for them.

As the club announced on Whit Monday, the collaboration with Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare, CEO Giorgio Furlani and technical director Geoffrey Moncada will end with immediate effect. The American owners announced that it was time for change and a comprehensive restructuring.

The representatives of the New York investment firm RedBird, which bought the club four years ago, had to watch on Sunday evening as AC Milan missed out on participation in the next Champions League with a 2:1 home defeat against Cagliari. Nothing was at stake for the Sardinian visitors on the final matchday of Serie A, which made the defeat even more painful.

Milan did not appear in any European Cups last season, but the Rossoneri will at least be able to compete in the Europa League next season.