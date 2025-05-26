Slowly but surely, the football transfer market is getting busy again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
AC Milan part ways with coach Conceição - is Allegri coming?
Sergio Conceição has to leave his coaching post at AC Milan after five months. The club from northern Italy made the announcement on Thursday evening. Before Milan made the separation official, it was reported in the Italian media that Massimiliano Allegri would return to Milan after eleven years. Confirmation of this personnel matter is still pending.
Conceição took over shortly before the turn of the year with a contract valid until summer 2026. Eighth place in the league - the same position as when his predecessor Paolo Fonseca was sacked - and a place in the cup final (0:1 against Bologna) were not enough to keep him in his seat.
With Noah Okafor, the Rossoneri have a Swiss player under contract. The striker was loaned out to new champions Napoli in the second half of the season.
Tah signs in Munich until 2029
German international Jonathan Tah is joining FC Bayern Munich after a year's delay. The German champions have signed the central defender on a free transfer after he announced that he would not be renewing his contract with dethroned Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. The 29-year-old signed a contract in Munich until June 30, 2029. The club did not initially announce when Tah would begin his service at FC Bayern or whether he would be able to play at the Club World Cup.
"It's no secret that we've had Jonathan Tah on our radar for a long time. We value his class: he's a guy who takes responsibility. Jonathan had many offers on the table, but he chose FC Bayern," said sporting director Max Eberl.
Allegri back to Milan?
As Fabrizio Romano writes, coach Massimiliano Allegri could return to AC Milan. He is set to replace Sergio Conceicao there. Allegri was already coach at the Rossoneri from 2010 to 2014 and won the Scudetto in 2011. He coached Juventus Turin from 2014 to 2019 and 2021 to 2024, winning the league and cup five times each. Allegri was released from Juve in May 2024 and has been out of a job ever since.
BVB lures Jashari
Brugge professional Ardon Jashari was recently named the best player and best talent in the Belgian league. The 22-year-old from central Switzerland is naturally arousing desires. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Borussia Dortmund in particular are said to be interested in the Swiss.
BVB coach Niko Kovač is even said to see the midfielder as the number one transfer target. Talks between the player and the club are said to have already taken place. However, the two-time international will not come cheap. "Transfermarkt" estimates his value at 25 million euros.
Kobel apparently wants to stay in Dortmund
Dortmund trembled for a long time, but in the end it was enough for the Black & Yellows: last year's Champions League finalists will also play in the top flight next year. Gregor Kobel apparently also wants to be part of it. According to "Sport Bild", the goalkeeper, who is also the number 1 in the national team, is said to have decided to remain loyal to BVB despite offers - particularly from the Premier League. His contract runs until 2028.
Bayern open to adjusted offer for Sané
According to Sport Bild, FC Bayern Munich are prepared to adjust the contract extension offered to Leroy Sané. The German champions are said to be open to increasing the basic salary and reducing the bonus payments accordingly.
According to the media, the 29-year-old attacking player had rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract, which was due to expire in 2028, following a change of advisor. According to the report, FC Bayern now want clarity on whether Sané will extend his contract and continue to play in Munich before he departs for the Club World Cup in the USA on June 10.
If no agreement is reached with the number ten, it would be the next disappointment for Bayern. It was announced at the weekend that Florian Wirtz, who is being courted by the record champions, does not want to move from Leverkusen to Munich. The attacking artist is reportedly moving to Liverpool FC.
Will Behrami become Watford's sporting director?
Italian journalist Horace Accomando reports that Valon Behrami is on the verge of returning to Watford FC. The 40-year-old played for the club between 2015 and 2017 and is now set to take over as sporting director. According to Accomando, talks are close to being finalized.
Watford are aiming to return to the Premier League, where they last played in the 2021/22 season. However, they only finished 14th in the Championship last season.
Akolo and St.Gallen go their separate ways
Chadrac Akolo will no longer play for FC St.Gallen in the future. The expiring contract with the attacker has not been extended. The Espen write in a statement: We thank "Chadi" sincerely for his commitment in the FCSG jersey and wish him all the best and much success for his future career.
Augsburg gives Zesiger a contract until 2029
National team defender Cédric Zesiger joined FC Augsburg from VfL Wolfsburg in the winter transfer window. Zesiger became a regular at Augsburg and convinced the club's management to exercise the purchase option.
According to "Kicker", FCA will pay four million euros for the services of the central defender. "I am very happy that my journey at FCA is continuing," Zesiger was quoted as saying on the club's homepage. "My expectations of the transfer have been fully met. I feel very comfortable in the team and in the city. In addition to the sporting prospects, this is also hugely important to me."
Rieder leaves Stuttgart again
It had been rumored for some time that Fabian Rieder would not be staying at VfB Stuttgart. VfB had an option to buy the midfielder, but has now decided not to exercise it. Rieder only made sporadic appearances in 2025 and was not part of the squad in the cup final won against Arminia Bielefeld.
Rieder bids farewell to Stuttgart on Instagram. "Thank you to all VfB fans for the incredible support throughout the year. I gave everything for the club every single second. With the cup win, I couldn't have imagined a better end. Thank you for everything."
Rieder returns to his club Stade Rennes. Rieder still has a contract with the French first division club until the summer of 2027. The Bretons have had a difficult season with three different coaches and only finished 12th in Ligue 1.
Ten Hag becomes new Leverkusen coach
Granit Xhaka knows his new coach at Bayer Leverkusen. Dutchman Erik ten Hag is following in the big footsteps of Xabi Alonso. The 55-year-old has signed a contract with the Bundesliga runners-up until 2027, as the club announced. Ten Hag succeeds the Spaniard Xabi Alonso, who will coach Real Madrid in the future.
Wirtz about to move to Liverpool
FC Bayern have lost out in the bidding for Florian Wirtz. The attacking artist wants to move to England. He has already turned Bayern down. If Liverpool FC can agree the required transfer fee with Bayer, the international will provide tricks and goals in the Premier League in future.
The 22-year-old still has a contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2027 and the works club is demanding a transfer fee of 150 million euros for the exceptional player. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made an initial offer of 100 million euros plus bonuses. According to media reports, Wirtz himself has already agreed a transfer with the Reds after good talks with Liverpool coach Arne Slot.
Napoli want De Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne is leaving Manchester City. Where the Belgian will go is still uncertain. Will the soon-to-be 34-year-old move to the Italian champions? Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentis says quite openly: "We want Kevin de Bruyne. We need his approval for the transfer to go through."
Ex-Sion striker Cunha about to move to Manchester United
The fact that Matheus Cunha will leave Wolverhampton in the summer has been a foregone conclusion for several weeks. Now it is also clear where the Brazilian will be heading: To Manchester United. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have exercised their option to buy the player for just under 75 million euros. An agreement with the striker, who played for Sion between 2017 and 2018, has apparently already been reached. All that remains is for the contract to be signed.
Neumayr becomes assistant coach at Lausanne
Ludovic Magnin has a new assistant at Lausanne-Sport. The Vaud team have signed German Markus Neumayr. As the club announced, the 39-year-old has been given a one-year contract. Neumayr has played over 100 games in the Super League during his professional career. In addition to his work as a pundit for blue Sport, he most recently worked as a youth coach at FC Basel.
Eriksen leaves Manchester United
Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are going their separate ways. The 33-year-old Dane's contract will not be extended, as United announced after the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen made 107 appearances for the club in his three years at United. It is still uncertain what will happen with the midfielder. In addition to Eriksen, Victor Lindelöf, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton also left the Red Devils.
Ajeti extends his contract with FCB
Albian Ajeti is staying with FC Basel for the long term. The striker has extended his contract until 2028.
Granit Xhaka back at FCB? What David Degen says
At Taulant Xhaka's farewell to FC Basel on Saturday, his brother Granit drops a bombshell and reveals that he himself will soon be wearing the FCB jersey again. "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too," said the national team captain, who has three years left on his contract at Leverkusen.
What's the story? "We're honored that Granit says that. But he has a contract until 2028," said FCB president David Degen in an interview with blue Sport, urging restraint. "We don't know anything either. But we'll see what time brings."
Is Sané moving to Turkey?
FC Bayern are threatened with another transfer setback: Turkish champions Galatasaray Istanbul are said to have submitted an "official top offer" for attacking star Leroy Sané, according to TV channel Sky. According to the report, this involves a net salary of over ten million euros per year. There have also been inquiries from Italian champions Napoli and England. Sané could move on a free transfer in the summer.
According to the media, the German international rejected an offer from the German champions to extend his contract until 2028 after changing advisors. According to Sky, FC Bayern are still hoping for a contract extension and new talks have already taken place.
Tah gives Bayern a commitment
According to media reports, Jonathan Tah's move to FC Bayern is now only a matter of time. The German international has given his commitment to the record champions from Munich, as reported by "Bild", "Kicker" and Sky, among others. According to these reports, the 29-year-old central defender, who is leaving Leverkusen on a free transfer, will sign a four-year contract with Bayern.
Huijsen the most expensive summer transfer (as of now)
One or two transfers are already in the bag. The most expensive transfer of the summer so far is that of Dean Huijsen, who is moving from Bournemouth to Real Madrid for just under €60 million. Otherwise, it has mainly been changes of coach that have made the headlines so far: Carlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid to take over the Brazilian national team. Former Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso takes over from the Italian at the Whites.