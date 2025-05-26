Sergio Conceição has to leave his coaching post at AC Milan after five months. The club from northern Italy made the announcement on Thursday evening. Before Milan made the separation official, it was reported in the Italian media that Massimiliano Allegri would return to Milan after eleven years. Confirmation of this personnel matter is still pending.

Conceição took over shortly before the turn of the year with a contract valid until summer 2026. Eighth place in the league - the same position as when his predecessor Paolo Fonseca was sacked - and a place in the cup final (0:1 against Bologna) were not enough to keep him in his seat.

With Noah Okafor, the Rossoneri have a Swiss player under contract. The striker was loaned out to new champions Napoli in the second half of the season.