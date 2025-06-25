Granit Xhaka: Will he stay at Leverkusen or move on? Keystone

Is Granit Xhaka moving to AC Milan? The hot rumor surrounding the national team captain has recently cooled down. Xhaka is said to be too expensive for the Rossoneri. Will the Swiss player stay at Bayer Leverkusen after all?

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you AC Milan's interest in Granit Xhaka has waned - an official offer has apparently not materialized so far.

A transfer package of around 40 million euros (including salary and transfer fee) for the soon-to-be 33-year-old midfielder is reportedly too big for Milan.

Xhaka's future could therefore lie in Leverkusen, at least in the short term, especially as he still has a contract with Bayer until 2028. However, the Swiss could still move if the right offer comes along. Show more

Two weeks ago, there were rumors that AC Milan and their new sporting director - the Albanian Igli Tare - were very interested in signing Granit Xhaka. The record-breaking international himself had previously publicly considered leaving Leverkusen and said that he did not necessarily want to experience the upcoming upheaval at Bayer.

According to media reports, Xhaka has already agreed a three-year contract with Milan. The northern Italians are now said to be in transfer negotiations with Leverkusen. However, the negotiations have stalled. According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the demands from Germany for the midfielder, who still has a contract at Leverkusen until 2028, are too high for Milan.

Kicker" also reported that the Rossoneri's interest had "cooled considerably" after it became clear that Xhaka would cost around €40 million as a total package including transfer fee and three-year contract. Milan are apparently no longer willing to invest that much money in a player who will turn 33 in September. Instead, the Italians are focusing on Ardon Jashari, a much younger Swiss player.

Who can and wants to afford Xhaka?

According to the trade magazine, an Xhaka transfer to Milan is now even "unlikely", especially as Leverkusen would also like to keep him. There is every indication that the national team captain will resume training at Leverkusen in July. Which would not mean that Xhaka's departure is definitely off the table.

"An immoral offer from Saudi Arabia could lure Xhaka away from Leverkusen," writes the football magazine "Kicker". Galatasaray Istanbul also expressed interest in the playmaker a few weeks ago. He could also be of interest to a wealthy top club.

Much seems to be open in the transfer saga, but an immediate return to FC Basel is out of the question. Even though Xhaka himself announced at his brother Taulant's farewell at St. Jakob-Park at the end of May: "One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be back here too." Shortly afterwards, he made it clear that a return this summer was not an option.

