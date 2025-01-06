The Milan players celebrate victory in the Super Cup. KEYSTONE

Yann Sommer has not added to his extensive collection of titles. Everything initially goes according to plan in the Super Cup.

Milan once again showed comeback qualities under new coach Sergio Conceição and won the Italian Super Cup against city rivals Inter. The Rossoneri came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Milan had only turned the game around in the semi-final on Friday when they beat record champions Juventus 2-1 in the second half.

Milan, only eighth in the Serie A table, came from behind against the reigning champions with goals from Theo Hernandez (52), Christian Pulisic (80) and Tammy Abraham (90+3). Lázaro Martínez (45.+1) and Mehdi Taremi (47) had previously given Inter a 2-0 lead. Show more

The Inter Milan keeper and his team-mates lost the Italian Super Cup against AC Milan 2:3 in Riyadh after being invited by Saudi Arabia.

The Argentinian Lautaro Martinez shortly before the break and the Iranian Mehdi Taremi shortly after the break had only seemingly decided the game in Inter's favor with a 2-0 lead. Sommer then had to concede three more goals. Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic equalized, while Tammy Abraham completed the turnaround in stoppage time.

AC Milan, who played without Noah Okafor, lifted the Super Cup for the eighth time and for the first time since 2016. The Rossoneri had replaced Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca with his compatriot Sergio Conceição shortly before the turn of the year.

The 36-year-old Sommer, on the other hand, was unable to add to his palmarès: he is German and Italian champion once each and Swiss champion four times with Basel. He also won the cup final twice with Basel. Last year, he won the Super Cup with Inter.