Wild West scenes in Brazil. A violent mass brawl broke out in the final of the Minas Gerais state championship, in which the military police even had to intervene. The match was abandoned and 23 red cards were handed out.

The military police even had to intervene to separate the players.

Desolate scenes in Brazil. In the final of the Minas Gerais state championship between Cruzeiro and Atlético Mineiro, a nasty brawl broke out on the pitch in the final minutes on Sunday night.

It was triggered by a foul by Cruzeiro striker Christian on opposing goalkeeper Everson deep into stoppage time. The goalkeeper's fuses blew after the collision. He knocked his opponent over and pinned him to the ground with his knees. Then came the total escalation.

Police protection for the referee

A huge brawl broke out on the pitch, with the players beating each other badly. Fists flew and the players even kicked each other. Security forces and even the military police had to intervene to calm tempers.

In the middle of it all was an old acquaintance: Former Brazil international Hulk lived up to his name and hit an opponent so hard on the head that he went down.

Referee Matheus Delgado Candancan could only look on helplessly and is even said to have called for police protection. After around ten minutes of pure chaos, he finally stopped the game. The match was awarded 1:0 to Cruzeiro.

Hulk blames referee

After the game, however, the referee took action. He handed out a total of 23 red cards. Hulk was also sent off, as was the talented Kauã Prates, who will play for Borussia Dortmund from next summer.

After the game, Hulk apologized, but also blamed the referee for the escalation. "I told the referee at the start of the game that there would be trouble. He had no personality. If he has to send off one, two or three players, then he should do it!

He was afraid to whistle for the final," said the Brazilian. He added: "I can't remember ever being involved in violence in a game. I will never tire of apologizing. But when you're hot-blooded and see a teammate being attacked, you automatically react."