Romania's iconic coach Mircea Lucescu (†) has died at the age of 80 Keystone

Romania's recently retired national team coach Mircea Lucescu has died at the age of 80. This was announced by the Romanian Football Association on Tuesday evening.

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Lucescu had only been on the sidelines for Romania in the European World Cup play-offs at the end of March. In the 1-0 defeat against Turkey, he became the oldest national coach in history, replacing the German Otto Pfister.

Shortly afterwards, Lucescu developed serious heart rhythm problems. For this reason, he resigned from his post last Thursday, although his contract was only due to expire at the end of March anyway. Just one day after his resignation, he suffered a heart attack. His condition deteriorated rapidly, and he finally had to be given artificial respiration in the intensive care unit of the university hospital in Bucharest.

His resignation marked the end of Lucescu's second term as Romania's national team coach, which began in the summer of 2024. He had previously coached the national team from 1981 to 1986 and led them to the 1984 European Championships.

His long career included notable spells at Inter Milan, major Istanbul clubs Galatasaray and Besiktas, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit St. Petersburg and Dynamo Kiev. His era at Shakhtar Donetsk is particularly memorable: In twelve years, he led the club to eight Ukrainian championship titles.