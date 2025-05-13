  1. Residential Customers
Offers rejected Mirlind Kryeziu and Ifeanyi Mathew turn their backs on FCZ

SDA

13.5.2025 - 15:57

Mirlind Kryeziu is leaving FC Zurich at the end of the season.
Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich confirms three more departures in a press release: Mirlind Kryeziu, Ifeanyi Mathew and Zivko Kostadinovic will leave the club at the end of this season.

Mirlind Kryeziu and Ifeanyi Mathew have no longer played a role in FCZ's planning for months, having rejected offers to extend their expiring contracts.

Kosovo international Kryeziu has played for FC Zurich since his junior days and won the cup with the club in 2018 and the championship in 2022. Nigerian Mathew joined FCZ in February 2022 and scored the fastest goal in the club's history after ten seconds in a home match against YB in March 2024. Both are leaving the club on a free transfer.

Goalkeeper Zivko Kostadinovic is also leaving the city club after five years. The 33-year-old moved from FC Wil 1900 to FCZ in the summer of 2020 and was the number two goalkeeper behind Yanick Brecher until this spring. Kostadinovic made eleven competitive appearances during his time at FC Zurich and was also part of the championship-winning team in the 2021/2022 season.

"FCZ would like to thank Mirlind Kryeziu, Zivko Kostadinovic and Ifeanyi Mathew for their commitment and wish them all the best for their footballing and personal futures," the club wrote in a statement, announcing: "All three will be officially bid farewell before today's final home game of the 2024/2025 season against FC Winterthur."

