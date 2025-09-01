  1. Residential Customers
Coming together in Basel Mission World Cup 2026 starts: This is where the national team stars are moving in

Jan Arnet

1.9.2025

The Swiss national team will assemble in Basel on Monday and play the first matches of the World Cup qualifiers over the next few days. The national team will face Kosovo, Slovenia and Sweden in their group.

01.09.2025, 14:47

The Swiss national team will be preparing for the first games of the World Cup qualifiers from Monday. Coach Murat Yakin's team will gather in Basel for their first training session before traveling on to Horben in Breisgau.

In Germany, the Swiss will then put the finishing touches to their two important home games against Kosovo and Slovenia, which will take place on Friday and Monday in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. Switzerland's fourth qualifying opponent is Sweden.

Only the group winner is guaranteed a place at the 2026 World Cup

The winners of the twelve qualifying groups are guaranteed a World Cup ticket. The twelve group runners-up and the four best-ranked Nations League group winners who have not already qualified directly for the World Cup finals as group winners and are not already play-off participants as group runners-up will compete in the knockout round with semi-finals and finals in March 2026.

The national team's match schedule in the World Cup qualifiers

  • September 5: Switzerland - Kosovo, 20:45 in Basel
  • September 8: Switzerland - Slovenia, 20:45 in Basel
  • October 10: Sweden - Switzerland, 20:45 in Solna
  • October 13: Slovenia - Switzerland, 20:45 in Ljubljana
  • November 15: Switzerland - Sweden, 20:45 in Geneva
  • November 18: Kosovo - Switzerland, 20:45 in Geneva
