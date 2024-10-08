  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

More than 11 million fans MLS sets attendance record

SDA

8.10.2024 - 06:21

More than 11 million spectators: never before have more spectators flocked to MLS stadiums
More than 11 million spectators: never before have more spectators flocked to MLS stadiums
Keystone

Major League Soccer has set a new attendance record. More than 11 million fans watched the games of the North American professional league this season.

08.10.2024, 06:21

08.10.2024, 07:43

The previous record was 10.9 million spectators. This was announced by the MLS on its website. On average, 23,240 spectators flocked to the stadiums for each game.

One of the reasons for the record was probably the arrival of international stars such as Lionel Messi. The new record was achieved while the regular season was still underway.

More from the department

SDA

More football

Super League. Frame sacked by Young Boys

Super LeagueFrame sacked by Young Boys

After 15 competitive games, it's over. Champions YB sack coach Patrick Rahmen - Magnin takes over ad interim

After 15 competitive games, it's overChampions YB sack coach Patrick Rahmen - Magnin takes over ad interim

Like in the F-Juniors. Embarrassing double-handball from the second Bundesliga goes viral

Like in the F-JuniorsEmbarrassing double-handball from the second Bundesliga goes viral

The champions in crisis. Ex-YB star Rieder:

The champions in crisisEx-YB star Rieder: "It's stupid for the fans and players in Bern"

Bizarre appearance at the parade. Which France star is hiding here?

Bizarre appearance at the paradeWhich France star is hiding here?