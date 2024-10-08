More than 11 million spectators: never before have more spectators flocked to MLS stadiums Keystone

Major League Soccer has set a new attendance record. More than 11 million fans watched the games of the North American professional league this season.

SDA

The previous record was 10.9 million spectators. This was announced by the MLS on its website. On average, 23,240 spectators flocked to the stadiums for each game.

One of the reasons for the record was probably the arrival of international stars such as Lionel Messi. The new record was achieved while the regular season was still underway.

