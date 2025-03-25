Gökhan Inler ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg. Screenshot Blick vom 10. September 2008.

After 8 games without a win, is Luxembourg just what the Nati need? Watch out, that's what we thought back in the summer of 2008, when we suffered one of the biggest embarrassments in the history of the national team against the "Luxemburgerli".

Mattéo Mayasi

"Mmmh, they're sweet, real pick-me-ups, these Luxemburgerli. They're really good to eat," Gökhan Inler trumpeted in "Blick" in September 2008, and the national team captain even had himself photographed with the famous Luxemburgerli, his mouth wide open to grind them.

The picture became a symbol of embarrassment in the history of the national team. Because instead of the Luxemburgerli, Inler & Co. are eaten themselves in the World Cup qualifiers. Jeff Strasser gave the underdogs the lead with a free kick in the 28th minute, before Blaise Nkufo equalized shortly before half-time. But in the 86th minute, Alphonse Leweck created the sensation.

"Who else are we supposed to beat?"

Embarrassing defeat against number 152 (!) on the world football map. Of course there is criticism. Even coaching legend Ottmar Hitzfeld gets his comeuppance - one newspaper asks provocatively: "Who else are we supposed to beat? The GC women's team?"

Fortunately, the embarrassment has no consequences. The national team travels to the 2010 World Cup as group winners, but the Luxemburgerli image remains forever. A symbol of overconfidence and arrogance.

When the Nati meet Luxembourg in a test today, Murat Yakin's team is once again the heavy favorite. They need a three-pointer today. The winless streak of 8 international matches must be ended at Kybunpark. Luxembourg is ranked 92nd in the world - even behind New Zealand and Curaçao. Switzerland, on the other hand, are significantly higher in 20th place.

Yakin: "We have learned from this picture"

Murat Yakin nevertheless remains cautious: "We talked about it briefly, we certainly won't make the mistake of being photographed with any sweets. We've learned from that. We respect our opponents very much."

There is no reason to take the opponent lightly. Just a few days ago, Luxembourg beat Sweden, one of Switzerland's opponents in the World Cup qualifiers, 1:0, and in the last test in Sion in 2011, Switzerland only narrowly won 1:0 (goalscorer Granit Xhaka).

Anyone who doesn't take that seriously as a warning should take another look at this photo of Inler.

Just for the photo: Inler poses with the famous Luxemburgerli.

