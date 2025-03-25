  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Memories of the embarrassing defeat "Mmmh, these Luxemburgerli are really good to eat"

Mattéo Mayasi

25.3.2025

Gökhan Inler ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.
Gökhan Inler ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.
Screenshot Blick  vom 10. September 2008.

After 8 games without a win, is Luxembourg just what the Nati need? Watch out, that's what we thought back in the summer of 2008, when we suffered one of the biggest embarrassments in the history of the national team against the "Luxemburgerli".

25.03.2025, 12:00

25.03.2025, 12:05

"Mmmh, they're sweet, real pick-me-ups, these Luxemburgerli. They're really good to eat," Gökhan Inler trumpeted in "Blick" in September 2008, and the national team captain even had himself photographed with the famous Luxemburgerli, his mouth wide open to grind them.

The picture became a symbol of embarrassment in the history of the national team. Because instead of the Luxemburgerli, Inler & Co. are eaten themselves in the World Cup qualifiers. Jeff Strasser gave the underdogs the lead with a free kick in the 28th minute, before Blaise Nkufo equalized shortly before half-time. But in the 86th minute, Alphonse Leweck created the sensation.

"Who else are we supposed to beat?"

Embarrassing defeat against number 152 (!) on the world football map. Of course there is criticism. Even coaching legend Ottmar Hitzfeld gets his comeuppance - one newspaper asks provocatively: "Who else are we supposed to beat? The GC women's team?"

Fortunately, the embarrassment has no consequences. The national team travels to the 2010 World Cup as group winners, but the Luxemburgerli image remains forever. A symbol of overconfidence and arrogance.

When the Nati meet Luxembourg in a test today, Murat Yakin's team is once again the heavy favorite. They need a three-pointer today. The winless streak of 8 international matches must be ended at Kybunpark. Luxembourg is ranked 92nd in the world - even behind New Zealand and Curaçao. Switzerland, on the other hand, are significantly higher in 20th place.

Yakin: "We have learned from this picture"

Murat Yakin nevertheless remains cautious: "We talked about it briefly, we certainly won't make the mistake of being photographed with any sweets. We've learned from that. We respect our opponents very much."

There is no reason to take the opponent lightly. Just a few days ago, Luxembourg beat Sweden, one of Switzerland's opponents in the World Cup qualifiers, 1:0, and in the last test in Sion in 2011, Switzerland only narrowly won 1:0 (goalscorer Granit Xhaka).

Anyone who doesn't take that seriously as a warning should take another look at this photo of Inler.

Just for the photo: Inler poses with the famous Luxemburgerli.
Just for the photo: Inler poses with the famous Luxemburgerli.

Videos about the Nati

More from this section

What Vargas, Embolo and Schmidt are wearing. Mid fade, buzz cut or baby mullet? Nati stars in the hairstyle check

What Vargas, Embolo and Schmidt are wearingMid fade, buzz cut or baby mullet? Nati stars in the hairstyle check

Perfect start. Kane praises new England coach:

Perfect startKane praises new England coach: "Tuchel is fantastic"

Big gap. Who will follow in Shaqiri's footsteps in the Swiss national team?

Big gapWho will follow in Shaqiri's footsteps in the Swiss national team?

3:0 win against Latvia. England on course for World Cup with new coach Tuchel

3:0 win against LatviaEngland on course for World Cup with new coach Tuchel

U21 national team draws. Late goal prevents victory against England

U21 national team drawsLate goal prevents victory against England