Mo Salah has played for Liverpool FC since 2017. KEYSTONE

The back and forth surrounding the expiring contract of Liverpool superstar Mo Salah could soon come to a conciliatory end. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has announced that the Egyptian is on the verge of extending his contract.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mohamed Salah's expiring contract at Liverpool FC is soon to be extended, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

In recent months, there have been numerous rumors about the Egyptian's departure in the summer of 2025.

Talks about an extension with defensive boss Virgil van Dijk are also said to be progressing positively. Show more

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool's Mo Salah is on the verge of extending his contract with the English league leaders.

"The negotiations are currently in the final phase," Romano wrote on X on Wednesday evening, triggering great euphoria among Liverpool fans on the platform.

🚨💣 BREAKING: Mo Salah, closing in on new deal at Liverpool as agreement is now at the final stages.



Club confident to get it done soon, same for Virgil van Dijk who recently confirmed positive progress made.



Salah and #LFC, expected to continue together. pic.twitter.com/V0wPp1TkKf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2025

Van Dijk also apparently about to extend his contract

The Egyptian's current contract expires this summer. Over the past few months, there have been repeated rumors of Salah leaving the club on a free transfer after eight years with the club. In 394 games for the Reds, Salah has scored 243 goals and contributed 111 assists.

As Romano also announced, team-mate Virgil van Dijk is apparently also about to extend his contract. The Dutchman is also currently available on a free transfer in the summer. Sources around the club have long been in agreement that an extension was on the cards for the Reds captain, but now a breakthrough seems to have been achieved here too.

"The club is confident, as is Virgil van Dijk, who recently confirmed the progress of the negotiations himself," writes Romano.

More videos from the department