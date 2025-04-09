  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Rumors intensify Mo Salah close to contract extension at Liverpool

Tobias Benz

9.4.2025

Mo Salah has played for Liverpool FC since 2017.
Mo Salah has played for Liverpool FC since 2017.
KEYSTONE

The back and forth surrounding the expiring contract of Liverpool superstar Mo Salah could soon come to a conciliatory end. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has announced that the Egyptian is on the verge of extending his contract.

09.04.2025, 18:28

09.04.2025, 18:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Mohamed Salah's expiring contract at Liverpool FC is soon to be extended, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
  • In recent months, there have been numerous rumors about the Egyptian's departure in the summer of 2025.
  • Talks about an extension with defensive boss Virgil van Dijk are also said to be progressing positively.
Show more

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool's Mo Salah is on the verge of extending his contract with the English league leaders.

"The negotiations are currently in the final phase," Romano wrote on X on Wednesday evening, triggering great euphoria among Liverpool fans on the platform.

Van Dijk also apparently about to extend his contract

The Egyptian's current contract expires this summer. Over the past few months, there have been repeated rumors of Salah leaving the club on a free transfer after eight years with the club. In 394 games for the Reds, Salah has scored 243 goals and contributed 111 assists.

As Romano also announced, team-mate Virgil van Dijk is apparently also about to extend his contract. The Dutchman is also currently available on a free transfer in the summer. Sources around the club have long been in agreement that an extension was on the cards for the Reds captain, but now a breakthrough seems to have been achieved here too.

"The club is confident, as is Virgil van Dijk, who recently confirmed the progress of the negotiations himself," writes Romano.

More videos from the department

More football

Super League. Servette without Rouiller for six weeks

Super LeagueServette without Rouiller for six weeks

Countdown in the stream. Barcelona host Dortmund ++ Aston Villa visit Paris

Countdown in the streamBarcelona host Dortmund ++ Aston Villa visit Paris

Young, wild and sexy. PSG reinvents itself and inspires with top talent

Young, wild and sexyPSG reinvents itself and inspires with top talent

"Fucking Nice"Embolo faces trouble over insulting banner

Kobel no longer at the top of his game. Eight facts about the Champions League classic between Barça and Dortmund

Kobel no longer at the top of his gameEight facts about the Champions League classic between Barça and Dortmund