From a cut youth player to a World Cup star: Why Saibari never gave up despite setbacks, and what awaits him at FC Bayern.

Morocco's Goal Scorer A walking disability and being overweight—Saibari’s path to becoming a World Cup star was not an easy one

No time? blue News summarizes for you As a toddler, Ismael Saibari had to wear orthopedic braces, and he was later cut from Anderlecht due to being overweight. Through hard work, however, he still managed to make the leap to the professional level.

At PSV Eindhoven, the Moroccan developed into the best player in the Dutch league despite setbacks such as a suspension for being late. A transfer to FC Bayern for around 55 million euros appears to be imminent.

At the World Cup, Saibari is impressing as an attacking player and goal-scorer for Morocco. His big dream is to decide the World Cup final and win the title.

The doctors didn’t have good news. They told Ismael Saibari’s parents that the boy might never be able to walk normally. The one-year-old’s feet turned extremely inward, and he had to wear orthopedic braces for a good year. “It was like a machine that helped me walk. That’s what straightened my feet,” the 25-year-old recalls.

Today, Saibari is one of the World Cup’s breakout stars; according to transfer experts, the Moroccan is likely to wear the FC Bayern jersey next season. He reportedly passed his medical exam during the World Cup. Bayern Munich is said to have agreed with his club, PSV Eindhoven, on a transfer fee of 55 million euros. Saibari himself dodged questions about FC Bayern.

Cut from the team due to being overweight

The road to this point was neither easy nor ordinary for Saibari. Once he could walk properly, he discovered his love for soccer. In his birth country, Spain, he played for his first club, but due to the economic crisis, his parents moved with him—then six years old—to Belgium.

There, he played in the youth academy of RSC Anderlecht—until one day he was suddenly cut. “They told me I was too fat. I think I was 14. That hurt,” Saibari recalls. “Anderlecht is one of the big clubs, and they told me just one day before the season started. That was painful.”

His parents offered him encouragement. They told him he could either give up or work even harder. Saibari chose the latter—and got his revenge. “I later played for Genk against Anderlecht. We won 4–3, I scored a beautiful goal, and we became champions. That was my revenge,” he says.

Suspended for Being Late

To become a pro, he moved to PSV at age 19. He made the leap to the Eredivisie via the reserve team. Saibari got better and better—but he wasn’t flawless. Last year, he missed the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Arsenal FC. Saibari had been suspended because he had repeatedly arrived late for team meetings.

A season later, he was voted the league’s best player, delivering outstanding performances in attacking midfield. Bayern Munich took notice, and a deal is imminent. At the record-holding champions, Saibari can fill the roles of both Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, as well as that of Harry Kane. After all, at the World Cup, he has shone as a striker so far, scoring goals against Brazil and Scotland.

The reason: National team coach Mohamed Ouahbi was determined not to bench him—and there was still one spot open up front. “I always want to have the best players on the field,” explains Ouahbi. So sometimes he has to figure out how to adjust the positions.

Dream of the World Cup Final

Despite his European-influenced background, Saibari—who speaks five languages—has a special connection to his parents’ homeland. “That’s where my roots are. I feel more Moroccan than anything else,” he explains.

He showed that he’s willing to throw all sense of fair play out the window for his country during the Africa Cup of Nations final in January in Rabat. In what was already a heated match, Saibari tried to steal the towel from Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. He was handed a three-game suspension and a fine of 100,000 euros as punishment, which was later reduced to just two games. Morocco won the final—which they had actually lost—by default.

That would have marked the achievement of one major goal in Saibari’s career. The second is the World Cup title. “I’d love to experience that atmosphere again—the one from 2022 when Morocco played in the semifinals,” says Saibari. When asked about his dream headline, he replies: “Saibari decides the World Cup final. Why not? You should always dream big.”

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