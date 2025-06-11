Thomas Tuchel faces harsh criticism after his first defeat as England coach. Picture: Keystone

Thomas Tuchel concedes his first defeat as England coach in a test match against Senegal. His critics have new arguments after the 3-1 defeat.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you England surprisingly lose the test match against Senegal 1:3 and thus concede their first defeat under coach Thomas Tuchel.

The booing from the fans was loud, even calls for Tuchel to be sent off could be heard. The media and experts were also harsh on the coach and team after the game.

"It was a sad and appalling performance," wrote the Independent, for example. Show more

After his first defeat, Thomas Tuchel immediately felt the full force of the critics in England. The Three Lions embarrassed themselves with a 3:1 defeat in a test match against Senegal. "No need to panic," said the German. They had won three times in the World Cup qualifiers and had yet to concede a goal. The opponents were Albania, Latvia and Andorra.

The public comments sound different anyway. The anti-Tuchel camp, which focused on his German origins when he was appointed as national coach, is now being given sporting arguments.

"England as potential world champions in a year? That really does sound like a bad joke," commented the Daily Mail. The Sun tabloid mocked: "Given this performance, qualifying for next summer's World Cup in America would be a decent result."

Cries for Tuchel to go

The booing was loud, even shouts for Tuchel to go were heard in the Nottingham Forest stadium after the footballing revelation. And Tuchel's handling of the performance was not approved of either. "The players went to the fans to apologize - he did not," wrote the Times. The Independent said: "It was a sad and appalling performance."

Tuchel was supposed to finally satisfy the desire for titles. Next summer, the only World Cup triumph will be 60 years ago. The BBC now railed: "No recognizable plan. No identity. No improvement - rather a step backwards - since Sir Gareth Southgate resigned after the defeat to Spain in the final of the 2024 European Championship in Berlin."

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (7th minute) had put the Three Lions ahead with his 73rd goal for England. However, Ismaila Sarr (40'), Habib Diarra (62') and Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly (90+3) turned the game in the visitors' favor. Immediately after the final whistle, TV pundit Roy Keane said on ITV: "Something is lost, this doesn't look like a happy team."

Tuchel: "We hate to lose"

"We are not going to panic. But we know we have to improve," said captain Kane. Tuchel himself said: "It's a learning experience - a tough one because we hate losing, but that's the way it is," said the 51-year-old after the game. "We go into the long break with a bad feeling and a defeat, which is just not nice and what we didn't want."

"There's no need to be panic, we will be competitive in September"



Thomas Tuchel says he's not worried about his side ahead of the World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/2OAsMSb0ZL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 11, 2025

On Saturday, the Three Lions had only narrowly won 1:0 at outsiders Andorra in the World Cup qualifiers. There had already been criticism of Tuchel and the team afterwards. It remains to be seen what will happen after the break. Tuchel must moderate and deliver clear results. The next opponent is Andorra again on September 6.

