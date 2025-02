After three games without a win in the Spanish championship, Real Madrid beat Girona 2-0 in the 25th round to catch up with leaders Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The soon-to-be 40-year-old Luka Modric shone with a perfect half-volley that made it 1-0 in the 41st minute. Vinicius Junior doubled the lead in the closing stages after preparatory work from Kylian Mbappé.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are level on points in the table. Atlético Madrid are two points behind.