  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Mönchengladbach ever closer to the relegation places

SDA

22.2.2026 - 19:36

Coach Eugen Polanski, Gerardo Seoane's successor, sees Mönchengladbach plummet further and further down the table
Coach Eugen Polanski, Gerardo Seoane's successor, sees Mönchengladbach plummet further and further down the table
Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach are slipping further and further into the Bundesliga relegation battle. The 2-1 defeat in Freiburg left Borussia without a win for the seventh time in a row.

Keystone-SDA

22.02.2026, 19:36

Freiburg, who have won all five of their games at Europa-Park Stadium this year, took a 2-0 lead through Matthias Ginter and Igor Matanovic before former Swiss youth international Haris Tabakovic scored a late equalizer in the 85th minute.

Bruno Ogbus played through for Freiburg, while Johan Manzambi served his suspension. For Mönchengladbach, Nico Elvedi captained the side for 90 minutes.

Mönchengladbach are still two points clear of St. Pauli, who moved up into the relegation places at their opponents' expense with a 2-1 win over Bremen. Switzerland's Isaac Schmidt played the full 90 minutes for Bremen for the first time ever.

More from the department

Premier League. Arsenal win North London derby against Tottenham

Premier LeagueArsenal win North London derby against Tottenham

Video highlights. Lugano beat Lausanne and stay in the fight for 2nd place

Video highlightsLugano beat Lausanne and stay in the fight for 2nd place

Spain. Djibril Sow scores Sevilla FC to victory

SpainDjibril Sow scores Sevilla FC to victory