Coach Eugen Polanski, Gerardo Seoane's successor, sees Mönchengladbach plummet further and further down the table Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach are slipping further and further into the Bundesliga relegation battle. The 2-1 defeat in Freiburg left Borussia without a win for the seventh time in a row.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Freiburg, who have won all five of their games at Europa-Park Stadium this year, took a 2-0 lead through Matthias Ginter and Igor Matanovic before former Swiss youth international Haris Tabakovic scored a late equalizer in the 85th minute.

Bruno Ogbus played through for Freiburg, while Johan Manzambi served his suspension. For Mönchengladbach, Nico Elvedi captained the side for 90 minutes.

Mönchengladbach are still two points clear of St. Pauli, who moved up into the relegation places at their opponents' expense with a 2-1 win over Bremen. Switzerland's Isaac Schmidt played the full 90 minutes for Bremen for the first time ever.