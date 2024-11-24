Gerardo Seoane has achieved the turnaround with Mönchengladbach Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach continue their good run. Gerardo Seoane's side, unbeaten in five matches, won 2-0 against St. Pauli and are now in the top six.

SDA

Alassane Pléa and Tim Kleindienst scored to give Borussia Mönchengladbach a home win against the promoted side and a European Cup place after an unsuccessful start to the season. It was the seventh Bundesliga goal of the season for Kleindienst, who scored twice in Germany's 7-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina eight days ago.

The two Swiss players in the team fared less well: Jonas Omlin and Nico Elvedi watched the game from the substitutes' bench. For Mainz, Silvan Widmer came on for a good ten minutes in the closing stages. The 3:0 victory at Holstein Kiel was already clear at this point.

Telegrams and table:

Holstein Kiel - Mainz 05 0:3 (0:2). - 14,906 spectators. - Goals: 11 Amiri 0:1. 37 Burkardt (penalty) 0:2. 53 Lee Jae-Sung 0:3. - Comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 80).

Borussia Mönchengladbach - St. Pauli 2:0 (2:0). - 54'042 spectators. - Goals: 13 Pléa 1:0. 43 Kleindienst 2:0. - Remarks: Borussia Mönchengladbach without Omlin and Elvedi (both substitutes).

The other games of the 11th round. Friday: Bayern Munich - Augsburg 3:0. - Saturday: Bayer Leverkusen - Heidenheim 5:2. VfB Stuttgart - Bochum 2:0. Borussia Dortmund - SC Freiburg 4:0. Hoffenheim - RB Leipzig 4:3. Wolfsburg - Union Berlin 1:0. Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen 1:0.

1. Bayern Munich 11/29 (36:7). 2. Eintracht Frankfurt 11/23 (27:16). 3. RB Leipzig 11/21 (18:9). 4. Bayer Leverkusen 11/20 (26:18). 5. Borussia Dortmund 11/19 (22:18). 6. Borussia Mönchengladbach 11/17 (17:14). 7. SC Freiburg 11/17 (13:15). 8. Mainz 05 11/16 (18:14). 9. VfB Stuttgart 11/16 (21:19). 10. Union Berlin 11/16 (9:9). 11. Wolfsburg 11/15 (20:18). 12. Werder Bremen 11/15 (17:22). 13. Hoffenheim 11/12 (17:22). 14. Augsburg 11/12 (13:23). 15. Heidenheim 11/10 (15:20). 16. St. Pauli 11/8 (7:14). 17. Holstein Kiel 11/5 (12:28). 18. Bochum 11/2 (10:32).

SDA