Bundesliga Mönchengladbach's away streak snaps late on

SDA

6.4.2025 - 17:51

Two points away in the final minutes: Gerardo Seoane on the Gladbach touchline
Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach failed to draw level with the final Champions League place in the 28th round of the Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA

06.04.2025, 17:51

06.04.2025, 18:03

Gerardo Seoane's side conceded a late 1-1 draw at St. Pauli. Oladapo Afolayan equalized in the 88th minute after Ko Itakura had put the visitors ahead before half-time.

After four away wins in a row, Gladbach once again dropped points away from home. In sixth place, the team led by Nico Elvedi and injured goalkeeper Jonas Omlin are still four points behind Mainz, who also drew 1-1 with Kiel the previous day.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

St. Pauli - Borussia Mönchengladbach 1:1 (0:1). - Goals: 45. Itakura 0:1. 85. Afolayan 1:1. - Remarks: Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (injured).

Bundesliga