Second award for ex-Basel player Mohamed Salah voted player of the season in England

SDA

24.5.2025 - 13:48

Dominated the 2024/25 Premier League season: Mohamed Salah
Keystone

Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the second time since 2018. The announcement was made by the English league on Saturday, one day before the final matchday.

Keystone-SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Mohamed Salah has been voted Premier League Player of the Season 24/25.
  • In the current season, the ex-Basel player scored 28 goals and contributed 18 assists to Liverpool's title.
  • It is Salah's second award, having won it for the first time in 2018.
Show more

With 28 goals and 18 assists to date, Salah played a key role in Liverpool winning the league title. The 32-year-old Egyptian succeeds Phil Foden and is the first non-Manchester City player to receive the award since his team-mate Virgil van Dijk in 2019.

