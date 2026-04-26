The thigh pinches: Mohamed Salah applauds the fans on his substitution on Saturday Keystone

The game against Crystal Palace may well have been Mohamed Salah's last in a Liverpool shirt.

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The Egyptian had to leave the pitch injured after an hour of the Reds' 3-1 win on Saturday and, according to the Egyptian Football Association, he will be out for the rest of the season due to a torn muscle in his thigh. There was initially no confirmation from Liverpool.

Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. As the Egyptian national team director Ibrahim Hassan told the news agency Reuters, the 33-year-old will need a four-week break. The North African star striker should be fit in time for the World Cup starting in mid-June.

Salah applauded the fans when he was substituted. The "Egyptian King" has played for Liverpool for nine years. He has won the Champions League once and the Premier League title twice with the club. It remains to be seen where Salah will move to in the summer. Liverpool's Premier League season ends on May 24 with a home game against Brentford. The long-time top performer will then be given a fitting send-off.