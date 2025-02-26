The match against Norway was not only a very special one for national team player Smilla Vallotto, but also for her mother - blue Sport accompanied the likeable Norwegian on match day.

Patrick Lämmle

Smilla Vallotto's mother has chauffeured her daughter and her three sons around for years, as they have all played football. On match day, she does the same with the journalists from blue Sport. At the hotel, she has a quick chat with her daughter Smilla before heading straight home. A beautiful little house not far from a lake, where Smilla and the children from the neighborhood spent many hours. What was never missing: A soccer ball.

In the evening at the stadium, she kept her fingers crossed for Switzerland. Because her daughter is wearing the national team kit, of course, but also because she feels almost more Swiss than Norwegian, having lived in Switzerland for over 20 years. But the fact that Smilla can play for Switzerland is thanks to her dad, a Swiss national who also has an Italian passport.

In the evening, mom Vallotto cheers with her daughter in the stadium and almost scores a goal, but the midfielder misses the target with a header.

