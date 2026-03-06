Monaco's Denis Zakaria puts in a strong performance against PSG Keystone

Monaco, with Swiss players Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn, also win their second league clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The visitors won 3:1 away from home.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Monaco had already won the home game 1:0 in November. Unlike in the autumn, the Swiss played a central role this time: goalkeeper Köhn and captain Zakaria, who played in the center of the three-man defense, withstood PSG's strong attacking forces.

Thanks to the win, Monaco have their sights firmly set on the European Cup places again despite a lengthy slump this season. Belgian coach Sebastien Pocognoli's team also gained revenge for their defeat in the last 16 of the Champions League.

It was PSG's fourth defeat in the championship, but their first in front of a home crowd. The club from the capital remains top of the table, but runners-up Lens can close to within a point of the leaders with a home win against Metz on Sunday.