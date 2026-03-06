  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Favorites stumble again Monaco beat PSG again

SDA

6.3.2026 - 22:51

Monaco's Denis Zakaria puts in a strong performance against PSG
Monaco's Denis Zakaria puts in a strong performance against PSG
Keystone

Monaco, with Swiss players Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn, also win their second league clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The visitors won 3:1 away from home.

Keystone-SDA

06.03.2026, 22:51

06.03.2026, 23:00

Monaco had already won the home game 1:0 in November. Unlike in the autumn, the Swiss played a central role this time: goalkeeper Köhn and captain Zakaria, who played in the center of the three-man defense, withstood PSG's strong attacking forces.

Thanks to the win, Monaco have their sights firmly set on the European Cup places again despite a lengthy slump this season. Belgian coach Sebastien Pocognoli's team also gained revenge for their defeat in the last 16 of the Champions League.

It was PSG's fourth defeat in the championship, but their first in front of a home crowd. The club from the capital remains top of the table, but runners-up Lens can close to within a point of the leaders with a home win against Metz on Sunday.

More from the department

Germany. Bayern celebrates clear home win

GermanyBayern celebrates clear home win

Challenge League. Aarau gets closer to Vaduz

Challenge LeagueAarau gets closer to Vaduz

Unequivocal victory. Bayern goal fest even without Kane - New worries about Neuer

Unequivocal victoryBayern goal fest even without Kane - New worries about Neuer