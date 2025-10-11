  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ligue 1 Monaco have already found Hütter's replacement

SDA

11.10.2025 - 21:14

Sébastien Pocognoli looks back on successful months at Union Saint-Gilloise
Sébastien Pocognoli looks back on successful months at Union Saint-Gilloise
Keystone

As expected, AS Monaco have signed Belgian Sébastien Pocognoli as the successor to the sacked Adi Hütter.

Keystone-SDA

11.10.2025, 21:14

11.10.2025, 21:21

The new coach of the two Swiss players Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn signed a contract until the summer of 2027, as announced by the Monegasques.

Pocognoli, who is only 38 years old, led Union Saint-Gilloise to the Belgian championship title in his first year as coach of a top team. This is the fourth time in a row that the club from the Brussels region has had to let a coach go after a successful season.

Former YB coach Hütter was dismissed on Friday after just over two years as coach of AS Monaco.

More from the department

World Cup qualification. Haaland scores hat-trick to give Norway 6th win in 6th game

World Cup qualificationHaaland scores hat-trick to give Norway 6th win in 6th game

Boos and insults. Sweden fans attack coach Tomasson after Switzerland defeat

Boos and insultsSweden fans attack coach Tomasson after Switzerland defeat

"Incredible urge to score"How 19-year-old Johan Manzambi is making Switzerland sit up and take notice