Sébastien Pocognoli looks back on successful months at Union Saint-Gilloise Keystone

As expected, AS Monaco have signed Belgian Sébastien Pocognoli as the successor to the sacked Adi Hütter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The new coach of the two Swiss players Denis Zakaria and Philipp Köhn signed a contract until the summer of 2027, as announced by the Monegasques.

Pocognoli, who is only 38 years old, led Union Saint-Gilloise to the Belgian championship title in his first year as coach of a top team. This is the fourth time in a row that the club from the Brussels region has had to let a coach go after a successful season.

Former YB coach Hütter was dismissed on Friday after just over two years as coach of AS Monaco.