Bayern Munich win 2-1 at Celtic in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Atalanta Bergamo and Milan lose away, Monaco are defeated at home by Benfica Lisbon.
Bayern beat Celtic thanks to magnificent goals
Bayern Munich came under astonishing pressure in Glasgow in the final quarter of an hour. Japan's Daizen Maeda reduced the deficit to 1:2 for the Scots in the 79th minute, launching a final offensive by the hosts, who were almost exclusively occupied with defending for a long time.
The clearly favored Bundesliga leaders were partly to blame for Celtic's late pressure. After taking a 2-0 lead through Michael Olise shortly before the break and Harry Kane four minutes after the break, Vincent Kompany's side did too little for the game and thought they were already on the safe side.
Zakaria misses second leg with suspension
In Monaco, in the hosts' 1-0 defeat to Benfica Lisbon, Moatasem Al-Musrati saw a very harsh second yellow card in the 52nd minute for demanding a caution against a Benfica player. At this point, the Greek Vangelis Pavlidis had already scored the only goal.
For Monaco, Switzerland's Denis Zakaria, who will miss the second leg after picking up a yellow card, and Breel Embolo were on the pitch for the entire match. For Benfica, Zeki Amdouni came on in the 78th minute.
Maignan's mistake in Rotterdam
AC Milan suffered a 1-0 away defeat at Feyenoord Rotterdam. Two days after the dismissal of coach Brian Priske, the Dutch side won thanks to a shot from Brazilian Igor Paixão in the 3rd minute. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan looked bad in the process.
Controversial penalty gives Bruges victory late on
Atalanta Bergamo were annoyed by a late penalty in Bruges, which led to a surprising 2-1 defeat. Italian coach Gian Piero Gasperini disappeared into the dressing room exasperated after the penalty and before the final whistle. Like the entire visiting team, he had no understanding for referee Halil Umut Meler's whistle.
A light touch by Swedish defender Isak Hien with his hand in the face of his compatriot Gustaf Nilsson resulted in the penalty, which the fouled player himself converted in the 94th minute. Ardon Jashari played through for Bruges.
That's it! The games are over. After Bruges (2-1 win over Atalanta), Bayern (2-1 win at Celtic), Benfica (1-0 win at Monaco) and Feyenoord (1-0 win over Milan) also go into the second leg with advantages.
79th minute
Celtic come close once more
52nd minute
Monaco's Al-Musrati demands yellow - and sees yellow-red himself
49th minute
Kane scores wonderfully to make it 2:0 for Bayern
48th minute
Pavlidis puts Benfica ahead in Monaco
45th minute
Olise scores to give Bayern the lead
40th minute
Rafael Leão misses top chance for Milan
37th minute
Crossbar! Feyenoord almost with the 2:0
31st minute
João Félix misses the equalizer for Milan
11th minute
Olise with the first good Bayern chance
4th minute
Feyenoord take an early lead
The first goal that counts is scored in the Netherlands. Feyenoord take the lead through Igor Paixao against AC Milan.
1st minute
The games in Glasgow, Rotterdam and Monaco are underway
The ball is rolling ... and after just a few seconds there is the first big upset. But the supposed 1:0 for Celtic doesn't count.
Before the games
Bruges beat Atalanta after a controversial penalty
Before the games
Hello ...
and welcome to the first legs of the Champions League round of 16. Bruges and Atalanta (2:1) met in the early game, the following matches will kick off at 21:00:
Celtic Glasgow - Bayern Munich
AS Monaco - Benfica Lisbon
Feyenoord Rotterdam - AC Milan
Keep up to date with the best scenes from the three games in our conference ticker.