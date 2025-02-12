  1. Residential Customers
All games, all goals Monaco lose to Benfica at home ++ Feyenoord beat Milan

Jan Arnet

12.2.2025

Zeki Amdouni (on the ball, Benfica) wins the first leg of the Swiss clash against Monaco's Denis Zakaria (right), Breel Embolo and Philipp Köhn.
Zeki Amdouni (on the ball, Benfica) wins the first leg of the Swiss clash against Monaco's Denis Zakaria (right), Breel Embolo and Philipp Köhn.
Keystone

Bayern Munich win 2-1 at Celtic in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Atalanta Bergamo and Milan lose away, Monaco are defeated at home by Benfica Lisbon.

12.02.2025, 20:55

12.02.2025, 23:14

Bayern beat Celtic thanks to magnificent goals

Bayern Munich came under astonishing pressure in Glasgow in the final quarter of an hour. Japan's Daizen Maeda reduced the deficit to 1:2 for the Scots in the 79th minute, launching a final offensive by the hosts, who were almost exclusively occupied with defending for a long time.

The clearly favored Bundesliga leaders were partly to blame for Celtic's late pressure. After taking a 2-0 lead through Michael Olise shortly before the break and Harry Kane four minutes after the break, Vincent Kompany's side did too little for the game and thought they were already on the safe side.

Zakaria misses second leg with suspension

In Monaco, in the hosts' 1-0 defeat to Benfica Lisbon, Moatasem Al-Musrati saw a very harsh second yellow card in the 52nd minute for demanding a caution against a Benfica player. At this point, the Greek Vangelis Pavlidis had already scored the only goal.

For Monaco, Switzerland's Denis Zakaria, who will miss the second leg after picking up a yellow card, and Breel Embolo were on the pitch for the entire match. For Benfica, Zeki Amdouni came on in the 78th minute.

Maignan's mistake in Rotterdam

AC Milan suffered a 1-0 away defeat at Feyenoord Rotterdam. Two days after the dismissal of coach Brian Priske, the Dutch side won thanks to a shot from Brazilian Igor Paixão in the 3rd minute. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan looked bad in the process.

Controversial penalty gives Bruges victory late on

Atalanta Bergamo were annoyed by a late penalty in Bruges, which led to a surprising 2-1 defeat. Italian coach Gian Piero Gasperini disappeared into the dressing room exasperated after the penalty and before the final whistle. Like the entire visiting team, he had no understanding for referee Halil Umut Meler's whistle.

A light touch by Swedish defender Isak Hien with his hand in the face of his compatriot Gustaf Nilsson resulted in the penalty, which the fouled player himself converted in the 94th minute. Ardon Jashari played through for Bruges.

Champions League play-offs: The matches at a glance

Champions League playoffs. A hammer from Olise and a volley from Kane - Bayern narrowly defeat Celtic

Champions League playoffsA hammer from Olise and a volley from Kane - Bayern narrowly defeat Celtic

Conference ticker

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • The end

    Final whistle

    That's it! The games are over. After Bruges (2-1 win over Atalanta), Bayern (2-1 win at Celtic), Benfica (1-0 win at Monaco) and Feyenoord (1-0 win over Milan) also go into the second leg with advantages.

  • 79th minute

    Celtic come close once more

  • 52nd minute

    Monaco's Al-Musrati demands yellow - and sees yellow-red himself

  • 49th minute

    Kane scores wonderfully to make it 2:0 for Bayern

  • 48th minute

    Pavlidis puts Benfica ahead in Monaco

  • 45th minute

    Olise scores to give Bayern the lead

  • 40th minute

    Rafael Leão misses top chance for Milan

  • 37th minute

    Crossbar! Feyenoord almost with the 2:0

  • 31st minute

    João Félix misses the equalizer for Milan

  • 11th minute

    Olise with the first good Bayern chance

  • 4th minute

    Feyenoord take an early lead

    The first goal that counts is scored in the Netherlands. Feyenoord take the lead through Igor Paixao against AC Milan.

  • 1st minute

    The games in Glasgow, Rotterdam and Monaco are underway

    The ball is rolling ... and after just a few seconds there is the first big upset. But the supposed 1:0 for Celtic doesn't count.

  • Before the games

    Bruges beat Atalanta after a controversial penalty

  • Before the games

    Hello ...

    and welcome to the first legs of the Champions League round of 16. Bruges and Atalanta (2:1) met in the early game, the following matches will kick off at 21:00:

    Celtic Glasgow - Bayern Munich
    AS Monaco - Benfica Lisbon
    Feyenoord Rotterdam - AC Milan

    Keep up to date with the best scenes from the three games in our conference ticker.

    Last-minute goal in the video. Controversial penalty secures victory for Bruges against Atalanta

    Last-minute goal in the videoControversial penalty secures victory for Bruges against Atalanta

