Zeki Amdouni (on the ball, Benfica) wins the first leg of the Swiss clash against Monaco's Denis Zakaria (right), Breel Embolo and Philipp Köhn. Keystone

Bayern Munich win 2-1 at Celtic in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Atalanta Bergamo and Milan lose away, Monaco are defeated at home by Benfica Lisbon.

Jan Arnet

Bayern beat Celtic thanks to magnificent goals

Bayern Munich came under astonishing pressure in Glasgow in the final quarter of an hour. Japan's Daizen Maeda reduced the deficit to 1:2 for the Scots in the 79th minute, launching a final offensive by the hosts, who were almost exclusively occupied with defending for a long time.

The clearly favored Bundesliga leaders were partly to blame for Celtic's late pressure. After taking a 2-0 lead through Michael Olise shortly before the break and Harry Kane four minutes after the break, Vincent Kompany's side did too little for the game and thought they were already on the safe side.

Zakaria misses second leg with suspension

In Monaco, in the hosts' 1-0 defeat to Benfica Lisbon, Moatasem Al-Musrati saw a very harsh second yellow card in the 52nd minute for demanding a caution against a Benfica player. At this point, the Greek Vangelis Pavlidis had already scored the only goal.

For Monaco, Switzerland's Denis Zakaria, who will miss the second leg after picking up a yellow card, and Breel Embolo were on the pitch for the entire match. For Benfica, Zeki Amdouni came on in the 78th minute.

Maignan's mistake in Rotterdam

AC Milan suffered a 1-0 away defeat at Feyenoord Rotterdam. Two days after the dismissal of coach Brian Priske, the Dutch side won thanks to a shot from Brazilian Igor Paixão in the 3rd minute. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan looked bad in the process.

Controversial penalty gives Bruges victory late on

Atalanta Bergamo were annoyed by a late penalty in Bruges, which led to a surprising 2-1 defeat. Italian coach Gian Piero Gasperini disappeared into the dressing room exasperated after the penalty and before the final whistle. Like the entire visiting team, he had no understanding for referee Halil Umut Meler's whistle.

A light touch by Swedish defender Isak Hien with his hand in the face of his compatriot Gustaf Nilsson resulted in the penalty, which the fouled player himself converted in the 94th minute. Ardon Jashari played through for Bruges.

