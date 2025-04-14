Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen can't get past 0:0 against Union Berlin. Xhaka and Co. miss out on making up ground on Bayern, who drew 2-2 against Dortmund later that evening.

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

After the 4-0 defeat to Barça in the Champions League, BVB picked up a point against Bayern. Kobel saves what he can, but is powerless to stop the two goals conceded. Dortmund are now hoping for a miracle on Tuesday in the quarter-final second leg against Barça.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

He is out with a torn muscle fiber in the adductor area.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi is substituted in the 66th minute with the score at 1:1. He has to watch his team concede 1-2 in the 90th minute and let Freiburg pass them in the table. A bitter setback in the battle for the Champions League places.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

The 32-year-old did not play in the 2-0 defeat against Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

The 21-year-old sits on the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Werder Bremen.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is substituted at the break with the score at 1-1, but is unable to make his mark on the game.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

In the 19th minute, he outpaced his opponent, lobbed the ball past the rushing goalkeeper and into the empty net. In the end, the goal did not help Stuttgart, as they conceded a goal in the 90th minute to make it 1-2.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Without the suspended Zesiger, who was sent off with a red card against Bayern the previous week, Augsburg win 2-1 against Bochum.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The 21-year-old is once again on the bench for Frankfurt. On Thursday, his team will host Tottenham in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final. The first leg ended 1:1, and Amenda did not make an appearance there either.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

A torn Achilles tendon is currently keeping him out of action.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

The 19-year-old was substituted a quarter of an hour before the end and scored Freiburg's winning goal. Thanks to the win, Freiburg have moved into a Europa Cup place.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Akanji is still out injured. Man City were 2-0 down after 21 minutes against Crystal Palace, but then turned on the heat and won 5-2.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle beat Manchester United 4-1 with Schär playing in the back four.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter beat Cagliari 3-1, with Sommer making two strong saves. The Serie A leaders are ready for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. Sommer and Co. won the first leg 2:1 in Munich.

Napoli Noah Okafor

Napoli play Empoli on Monday evening.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Finally back on the pitch for 90 minutes the previous week against Napoli (1-1), Aebischer is back on the bench against Atalanta.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

One week after his dream goal against Napoli, Ndoye scored again. His shot in the 35th minute is deflected just wide of the post by the goalkeeper.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna lose 2-0 to Atalanta Bergamo and miss out on moving up to third place. Worse still: because Juve win, Bologna slip down to 5th place. Freuler plays through, sets up a chance for Ndoye and makes it into the highlight clip with a volley in the 83rd minute - the ball flies just over the box.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Empoli play Napoli on Monday evening.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma drew 0-0 away to Fiorentina, their fifth draw in a row. Sohm is substituted after around an hour with a yellow card.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez is on the bench for the 2-1 defeat against Villarreal. The second leg of the Conference League quarter-final away to Jagiellonia is scheduled for Thursday. Betis won the first leg against the Polish side 2:0.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla lost 1-0 to Valencia, their fourth league defeat in a row. Sow plays the full distance in midfield.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas was injured in the game against Atlético Madrid the previous week and is currently out.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Valladolid play away against Atlético Madrid on Monday evening. Will the Nati defender have to prevent a brawl between his team-mates again today?

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Philipp Köhn puts in an impeccable performance in the chasing duel against Olympique Marseille, keeping a clean sheet for the sixth time in his 14th league appearance. Monaco overtake Marseille thanks to the 3-0 home win and take second place in the table.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria leads the Monegasques as captain and also excels as a preparer and goalscorer. In the 34th minute, he provided the pass to Takumi Minamino, who made it 1:0. Just over 10 minutes before the end, Zakaria converted a penalty to make it 3:0.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

The third Monaco player from Switzerland also impressed across the board against Marseille. After just over an hour, Embolo makes it 2:0 himself and then scores the penalty to make it 3:0.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia is back in the Marseille starting eleven for the first time since January, but cannot prevent the clear defeat and the loss of 2nd place in the table.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Toulouse suffered their fourth defeat in a row, losing 2-1 at home to Lille. Sierro leads the team onto the pitch as captain and is substituted in the 87th minute.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

The bottom team also lost to SCO Angers and failed to score for the seventh game in a row. Omeragic plays in Montpellier's defense.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Stade Brest played out a goal spectacle with Saint-Étienne, which ended in a 3-3 draw. Fernandes is not in the squad due to a knee injury.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica dropped points against Arouca (2-2) and fell behind Sporting Lisbon, who are now level on points. Amdouni sits on the bench.

Ferencvaros Stefan Gartenmann

Ferencvaros celebrate a 2-0 win and lead the table after 27 rounds. However, they are only one point ahead of Puskas and two ahead of Paks. Gartenmann is set to play in defense for the leaders.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Jordan Lotomba is still missing through injury. Feyenoord win 2-0 against Sittard and remain third in the table.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

The 22-year-old played in the defeat against Feyenoord. He can't complain about a lack of match practice.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Last Monday, Duah returned from injury and promptly scored a goal. He doubled his tally in the cup semi-final during the week: Coming on as a substitute in the 59th minute, the striker scored the only goal in the first leg in the 66th minute. The league action continues on Monday.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Bruges win 1-0 against league leaders Genk and move to within one point of the leaders. Jashari does a good job in midfield, but remains without a goal.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Zeqiri is not in the squad for the 1-1 draw against Dender.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Ghent lose 1-0 to Antwerp and, as in the previous game, Surdez is not in the squad.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

After two defeats in a row, Midtjylland picked up a point against Aarhus (1-1). Not enough to overtake league leaders Copenhagen, who lost 2-1 to Brøndby. However, the gap is now only one point.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich is sent off with a red card in the 63rd minute against RB Salzburg. Seven minutes later, his team scored a 2-1 winner to remain top of the table.

Mvogo celebrates his fourth win in a row with Lorient and leads the table by three points from Paris FC after 30 rounds. Mvogo secured the 2:1 victory with a strong flying save in the 74th minute.

Greuther Fürth Noah Loosli

Loosli is allowed to play until the 79th minute in the 1-1 draw against Cologne.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Muheim is out injured and the team promptly suffer a 4-2 defeat against Braunschweig. However, HSV still lead the table after 29 rounds with a one-point advantage over Cologne.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti is in the starting eleven and scores into his own goal shortly before the break. He was substituted in the 64th minute with the score at 0:2.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Kaiserslautern suffered their second defeat in a row against Nuremberg (1-2) and are now sixth in the table. However, the gap to third place (Elversberg) is only one point.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Hunziker is on the bench for the 1:1 draw against Preussen Münster.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Gantenbein has to serve a red card against Regensburg. Schalke lose 0:2.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Ulm celebrate a 1-0 win against Magdeburg and move closer to a non-relegation place. Keller sets up the only goal of the game.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Anthony Racioppi

Racioppi is still only a substitute.

1. FC Köln (Bundesliga 2) Joël Schmied

Schmied, who was missed so much in Sion, is set in defense for Cologne. He played in the 1:1 draw against Greuther Fürth. Cologne remain first runners-up to HSV and would now be promoted to the Bundesliga.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

Frey is on the bench for the 1:1 draw against Bristol City. He missed the two games before that through injury.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Leeds celebrate a 2-1 win against Preston and lead the table after 42 rounds ahead of Burnley, who are level on points. Schmidt was substituted in the 80th minute, but the result remained unchanged.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Blondel is substituted in the 68th minute of the 3-1 win over Belgrano with the score at 2-1.