FC Basel surprisingly loses 1-0 at home to GC. FCB goalkeeper Marwin Hitz is unhappy with the Basel team's performance after the game - but also harshly criticizes the pitch at home in St. Jakob-Park.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel have gone three league games in a row without a win. A 1-0 defeat at home against GC.

Marwin Hitz says in an interview with blue Sport that he is dissatisfied with the last two weeks.

But the goalkeeper also complains about the pitch at St. Jakob-Park: "The pitch was a huge disaster again. I think they invested money in the summer, I don't know where it went." Show more

FC Basel's final spurt in the Super League was a real failure. At the end of November, FCB were still top of the table, but since then they have not won in three league games. Two draws in a row were followed by a sobering 1-0 defeat at home to GC.

In an interview with blue Sport after the game, goalkeeper Marwin Hitz was visibly disappointed: "Unfortunately, a lot has been missing in the last few games. Today was a bad game of football. From all parties, I would say."

The surface was also at the same level as the game. Hitz is annoyed: "The pitch was a huge disaster again. I think they invested money in the summer, I don't know where it went." It is extremely difficult to play football on this pitch.

Hitz emphasizes that the pitch should not be an excuse. It wasn't just little things that were missing against GC, but also bigger things. They were not good enough in the game and not good enough on the ball. They also gave away a goal, as they have done in recent weeks. Hitz sums up: "Ultimately, we are very dissatisfied with the last two weeks." Despite this disappointing finish, it was a positive first half of the season all in all.

More comments on the game