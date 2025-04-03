FCZ newcomer Benjamin Mendy has not yet caught the eye with his world champion qualities since his move to FCZ. On the contrary: the Frenchman once again made two blunders in the line battle against Lausanne. blue Sport expert Zubi and FCZ coach Moniz find clear words.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Benjamin Mendy is once again in the spotlight at FC Zurich after further slip-ups - in the line duel against Lausanne, he conceded a goal with a capital mistake.

After the game, blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler heaped criticism on him.

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz is also furious about the mistakes in defense, calling them ridiculous and saying: "Sometimes you just have to overplay the pressure." Show more

This is certainly not how FC Zurich had imagined it: After the loud criticism of the signing of Benjamin Mendy, the former world champion with a controversial past is now threatening to become a burden for FCZ on the pitch as well. First the kick against GC defender Benno Schmitz on Sunday, now the horror show against Lausanne.

The Frenchman makes his first faux pas in the fourth minute of the all-important duel for the top spot. His pass in his own third landed directly at the feet of Lausanne playmaker Custodio, who gratefully accepted and immediately created a top chance.

"A clear individual mistake by Mendy", rebukes blue football expert Pascal Zuberbühler in the studio. But the FCZ newcomer is lucky: Lausanne striker Ajdini misses the opportunity miserably. However, the redemption follows less than 20 seconds later. Mendy is immediately put under pressure again the next time he touches the ball and this time it doesn't end well. His attempted pass is deflected by Jamie Roche in such a way that it ends up directly in the goal.

Criticism from Zubi and coach Moniz

"You can't do that. It's certainly unfortunate, but he's involved twice," criticized Zubi, who knows: "Of course that shouldn't happen. It doesn't help when we're talking about Mendy, who is already carrying such a big rucksack."

In addition to Mendy's past at Manchester City, Zubi is also referring to the dreadful header back pass against Servette in March, when Mendy had already demonstrated his misplaced qualities.

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz was also disappointed after the game. "We didn't play well. The way we make the build-up mistakes is ridiculous, it's forbidden," lamented the Dutchman in an interview on blue Sport. Mendy made two unacceptable mistakes: "Sometimes it's very easy and you just have to overplay the pressure. If, like today, you always have possession between the goalkeeper and the defense - and the opponent knows that - then you're naive."

More videos from the department