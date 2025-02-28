FC Zurich loses 3:2 to Young Boys in a thrilling Cup quarter-final, with a controversial scene involving VAR intervention leading to FCZ defender Conceição being sent off.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich lose 3-2 to Young Boys in the Cup quarter-final.

After a brilliant strike from Steven Zuber, FCZ took the lead, but then had to play short-handed as Rodrigo Conceição was sent off.

For FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz, this was a bad decision: "I don't see a red card. He slips and falls over his own legs. It's not a foul." Show more

It was loud in the FCZ dressing room. The Zurich team had just lost the Cup quarter-final against YB at home 3:2. The disappointment after the defeat is not only palpable on the pitch, but can also be heard in the Letzigrund catacombs.

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz said: "It was extreme frustration, that's part of football." The frustration was not just because of the defeat, but also because of the manner in which it came about.

FCZ led 1-0 thanks to a stroke of genius from Steven Zuber, but there was a controversial scene before the break. FCZ defender Rodrigo Conceição went one-on-one with YB attacker Filip Ugrinic. The latter falls and referee Schnyder awards a free kick and yellow card. After the VAR intervenes, Schnyder changes his mind and shows the red card.

For Moniz, the sending off is a clear mistake: "I don't see a red card. He slips and falls over his own legs. It's not a foul." YB coach Giorgio Contini sees it a little differently, but also considers the red card to be controversial: "It was an unfortunate situation. On the other hand, I would be annoyed too." Contini insists that it was a fifty-fifty decision in the end: "Body-snatching is part of the duel, there are so many situations in the match where you snatch."

FCZ goalkeeper Brecher said after the game that it didn't look like a foul to him either: "I think the player slipped because he wasn't wearing the right footwear." The question is whether the VAR even needs to intervene in such a minor matter. "That was certainly the deciding factor in the game today," said Brecher.

Mendy loses the decisive duel

Despite the great frustration, Moniz was also proud of his team's performance at the post-match press conference. "A lot of respect for my team," said the Dutchman, who described the game as an advertisement for Swiss football.

In addition to the red card, a second situation was decisive for the match: the lost duel between substitute Benjamin Mendy and Cedric Itten. The YB striker stole the ball from the new signing from France and set up the 3:2 through Ebrima Colley: "I had the feeling that I could win the duel," said Itten after the game.

At the pre-match press conference, Moniz emphasized that Mendy was only at around 70 per cent physically. This Mendy of all people then loses the decisive duel. Moniz explained his reasoning: "I actually wanted to start him, but unfortunately he wasn't fit enough." He substituted the French world champion in order to win the game.

In general, Moniz sees the greatest potential for improvement in the defense. "We have to stabilize ourselves, that has to happen in two days," said Moniz. On Sunday, FC Zurich will face FC Lugano, who lost to Biel in the Cup quarter-finals, away in the Super League.

