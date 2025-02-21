FC Zurich urgently need a win against Yverdon to halt their negative trend. Winter transfer Benjamin Mendy will also be on the bench. FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz provides information about his prominent protégé ahead of the game.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich face Yverdon on matchday 25. The same fixture took place in mid-January. FCZ prevailed 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Cheveyo Tsawa.

Zurich have been struggling with their points tally for a long time. So three points against Yverdon would be most welcome.

Benjamin Mendy may be able to help for the first time. The Lorient newcomer will be on the substitutes' bench. Coach Ricardo Moniz revealed the latest details about the Frenchman. Show more

FC Zurich will host Yverdon on Saturday. The Zurich side are in eighth place with 33 points after 24 games. Of the last six league games, FCZ have only won two and lost four. The performances were often better than the points. Nevertheless, the situation is critical; after all, they were still leaders in the fall.

"You have to reward yourself," coach Ricardo Moniz said at the press conference on Friday. "It can turn at any moment," emphasized the Dutchman. For him, the main shortcoming of the "young team" is their lack of cold-bloodedness. "We're not specific enough up front," he criticized.

"He hasn't played for a long time, but he's very important mentally"

Antonio Marchesano has often been specific in the penalty area in the past. The 34-year-old playmaker joined the Vaud club during the winter break. "We know Marchesano, he can score a goal out of nothing," warns Moniz.

But not only the opponents, FCZ also recently presented a prominent new signing. Benjamin Mendy was brought in from Lorient. However, the 30-year-old full-back has not featured for the Bretons this season. He played his last competitive match in May last year. The Frenchman will be in the squad tomorrow, Moniz revealed.

"He hasn't played for a long time, but he's very important mentally," said Moniz. As a coach, he pays attention to details. "When he's at the table, everyone sits around him. He's an inspiring man, he talks about his experiences from England, where he played for a long time. I find processes like that interesting to watch," says Moniz.

Currently planned as a left-back

Mendy played for Manchester City for four years until he was suspended in the summer of 2021. At that time, he was arrested for alleged sexual offenses and spent several months in custody. Two years later and after two court cases, he was acquitted. Mendy was unable to gain much match practice at Lorient.

"He's not in top physical condition, but mentally and as a person he's the kind of player I love and who can make the difference. He's not a follower and that's why we put him on the bench." We'll see whether and for how long he plays, explains the 60-year-old.

If the 2018 World Cup winner is actually used, he will play at left-back. "That's where he trained," says Moniz. In the future, he could also imagine deploying Mendy in the center of defence. Find out whether the 30-year-old will make his debut for FCZ at the Letzigrund on Saturday from 6 p.m. on blue Sport.