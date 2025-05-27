Grasshopper Club Zürich have to play the barrage again. There is a certain logic to this. Meanwhile, Aarau would like to be promoted again after ten years in the Challenge League. Philippe Montandon and Ridge Munsy analyze the starting position.

The fact that GC has to play its "home game" in Ticino because the Letzigrund is occupied is seen as a clear disadvantage by blue Sport experts Philippe Montandon and Ridge Munsy.

Munsy also makes it clear that FCA can go into the barrage duel without any great pressure: "Aarau can go all-in, they really have nothing to lose." Show more

The Grasshoppers were at least able to avoid direct relegation to the Challenge League last Thursday thanks to a 2-0 home win against St. Gallen. But how can it be that the record champions once again have to worry about staying in the Super League? Everything was supposed to get better when Los Angeles FC took over the traditional Zurich club in January 2024.

Although the Americans injected a lot of money, they only more or less took over the debts - the structural deficit is in the double-digit million range. They were not prepared to make the necessary investments. The main problem, however, was that the squad was too large, which made further changes impossible. Eight team members were told last summer that they would no longer play a role and could leave. But they refused. GC then got rid of four players in the winter, but they didn't leave for nothing.

Too much in disarray

In general, there are always construction sites at the record champions. Many things are still not running as they should. For example, invoices were sent out without any basis or the controlling leaves a lot to be desired. On a positive note, it is reported that there is now a more pleasant atmosphere at the club than before under the Chinese management. However, there was simply too much wrong before the takeover by the Americans.

Tomas Oral, who replaced Marco Schällibaum as coach last November, is also not beyond reproach. The team did gain stability under the German and never lost in the first nine championship games under his leadership. However, there were only two victories in this period, and the team repeatedly put in performances that left big question marks, most notably the two performances in the two crucial games against Winterthur (0:1 and 0:2).

In the following derby against FC Zurich (0:3), Oral's line-up was surprising. For example, he opted for 20-year-old Yannick Bettkober, who had only played once before in the Super League, at right-back. The only striker was the previously goalless winger Nestory Irankunda. In general, it is incomprehensible that Oral did not continue to rely on Nikolas Muci, the Grasshoppers' top scorer. There is also talk that the team is lacking a concrete playing idea.

However, Oral must be given credit for GC's strong performances in the last two major home games against relegated Yverdon (5-0) and St. Gallen (2-0). This shows that the team is alive despite a large number of expiring contracts. Oral told Keystone-SDA after the game against St. Gallen: "The character and attitude of this squad are impeccable, we have always been able to cope with setbacks."

Hopeful Alain Sutter

However, it is also a fact that the team has enough potential to avoid having to contest the barrage for the second time in a row - a year ago, GC saved itself against Thun. Regardless of what happens now, there is likely to be a major shake-up in the team in the summer, which would be necessary. This will be initiated by Alain Sutter, who replaced the German Stephan Schwarz as head of sport on May 5. Sutter is not only a big name in Swiss football, he also has a past with Grasshoppers, with whom he became Swiss champion in 1990 and 1991. He did an outstanding job as head of sport at St. Gallen.

Despite his ties to the club, it can be assumed that Sutter made demands during the negotiations. It would therefore come as no surprise if the American owners were to open their coffers more. But first, it is important to prevent a worst-case scenario in the form of another relegation after 2019. The Grasshoppers have to play their home game in the barrage against Aarau on Tuesday in Lugano, as the Letzigrund is unavailable due to a concert.

"GC is missing a home game. Definitely. The familiar surroundings, your own fans. Absolutely a handicap," emphasizes blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon. "From a purely mental point of view, the lower-ranked team always has an advantage. They can win something, GC can lose something. The pressure and the mental strain is more on the top team." Nevertheless, Montandon does not see FCA as the favorites: "It's a very interesting barrage. The odds are 50:50."

Aarau unassailable?

This is Aarau's second barrage since their relegation from the top flight in 2015. In the first one six years ago against Neuchâtel Xamax, the Aargau side looked certain to be promoted after a 4-0 away win in the first leg, but they actually managed to squander their excellent starting position at home and lose on penalties.

In the 2021/22 season, FCA went into the final round as leaders. A draw at home against Vaduz would have been enough to secure promotion, but they lost 2:1 and dropped to third place in the table. This season, Aarau took over the top spot in the 25th round after nine consecutive wins, one point ahead of Thun, before failing to score in the next nine games. Will the nerves hold now?

"Aarau can go all-in, they really have nothing to lose," says Ridge Munsy in an interview with blue Sport and gives the lower-ranked team the tactics: "Go full throttle in Lugano and close the bag at home with the 12th man behind them." The second leg takes place on Friday, kick-off is at 20:30.