Shortly before the break, YB's Filip Ugrinic and Lucerne's Luca Jaquez go at each other during the match. blue Sport commentator Philippe Montandon criticizes the two brawlers.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you A heated scene between YB and Luzern shortly before the break: Filip Ugrinic and Luca Jaquez go at each other after a hard-fought duel.

After referee Luca Piccolo interrupts the game, a scuffle breaks out.

blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon criticizes the behaviour of the brawlers: "That shouldn't happen." Show more

It was almost intermission in the Wankdorf when YB's Filip Ugrinic and Lucerne's Luca Jaquez got into a fight after a hard-fought duel. The two go at each other and referee Luca Piccolo has to stop the game. A scuffle then broke out.

"That's an inglorious pattern that you rarely see at professional level," says blue Sport commentator Beat Signer. Expert Philippe Montandon adds: "That shouldn't happen. The game is on, there's no room for that."

Referee Piccolo lets the two brawlers off with a yellow card. This allowed Ugrinic to play his part in YB's home win after the break. Thanks to the 2:1 victory, the Bernese team passed on the red lantern to FC Winterthur - and knocked opponents Lucerne off the leadership throne.