Young Boys beat Galatasaray 3-2 in the first leg of the Champions League qualifier in a spectacular game. These are the grades of the YB players.

Sandro Zappella

Rating key 6 - Strong

5 - Good

4 - Sufficient

3 - Weak

2 - Very weak

1 - Underground Show more

Goalkeeper

Editor's grade: 4.5 Goalkeeper David von Ballmoos

Closes down the angle wonderfully after a long ball against Yilmaz. But von Ballmoos is probably injured during this action and has to come off injured after 31 minutes.

Defense

Editor's rating: 4.5 Right-back Lewin Blum

The more defensive of the two full-backs. But his strong cross almost leads to a goal from Ganvoula. A little later, his pass between the lines almost leads to a YB goal. Blum only looks bad in the 47th minute when he lets Aktürkoglu run over him.

Editor's grade: 4.5 Central defender Mohamed Camara

Camara sometimes looks a little impetuous and the odd ball slipped through his fingers. But somehow the central defender has everything under control. Blocks several dangerous shots with his head or foot. Only when Batshuayi makes it 2:2 does he also fail to get any part of his body in between.

Editor's grade: 4.5 Central defender Banhie Zoukrou

He was cool as a cucumber as he let Mertens run into space in the starting phase. This action seems to give him confidence for the whole game. Zoukrou played a flawless game and won many duels.

Editor's grade: 5 Left-back Jaouen Hadjam

Always gets involved in the attack. His confident performance is shown by his chipped pass to Colley after 28 minutes - even if the ball doesn't quite reach him. Hadjam repeatedly ventured forward, but after 66 minutes he was replaced by Noah Persson.

Midfield

Editor's grade: 5.5 Left midfield Joel Monteiro

What a game from Joel Monteiro! He held his nerve twice and scored alone in front of Muslera. It could have been even more goals, Monteiro missed two more top chances in the first half. The second half was less remarkable, he was substituted after 74 minutes.

Editor's grade: 4.5 Central midfield Sandro Lauper

He runs, fights and tirelessly builds up YB's play. After 30 minutes he stops a counter-attack and receives a yellow card. After that, he acts a little more cautiously in defense.

Editor's grade: 4 Central midfield Cheikh Niasse

Closes down the center with Lauper, he is secure on the ball. He also receives a yellow card in the first half. He lets Batshuayi go 2-1 up after a corner and is therefore at fault for the 2-1. 73 minutes later, he is off.

Editor's grade: 5 Left midfield Ebrima Colley

His good pressing is at the origin of the 1-0. The interplay with Hadjam on the left is always excellent. Colley is active, always creates danger and sometimes wins dribbles. In the 58th minute, he did almost everything right when he flicked the ball to the inside of the post. He deserved to score.

Forward

Editor's grade: 5.5 Left striker Filip Ugrinic

He anticipates a bouncing ball after three minutes, takes the ball with his sole and places it beautifully into the path of goalscorer Joel Monteiro. The way he passes into Monteiro's path with his heel just before the break is world class. The fact that he converted the penalty to make it 3:2 with ice-cold precision fits in with his outstanding performance.

Editor's grade: 5 Right striker Silvere Ganvoula

His incredible heading power allows YB to repeatedly play long balls with a clear conscience and thus break away from Gala's pressing. Thanks to his outstanding header, he also gets the assist for Monteiro's 2:0. He himself misses a chance to make it 2-0 after 42 minutes. Makes way for Cedric Itten in the 73rd minute.

Substitute players

Editor's grade: 5 Goalkeeper Marvin Keller

Is tested for the first time two minutes after coming on as a substitute and passes the test with flying colors. Made a brilliant save from Torreira's header in the 44th minute. Precedes YB's 2:0 with a goal kick. Made a few more saves in the second half, but was powerless for both goals conceded.

Editor's grade: Left-back Noah Persson

Came on for Hadja in the 67th minute. Too short an appearance for a rating.

Editor's rating: Striker Cedric Itten

Came on for Ganvoula after 74 minutes. Too brief an appearance to rate.

Editor's grade: Right midfield Meschack Elia

Comes on after 74 minutes for double goalscorer Monteiro. Too short an appearance to rate.

Editor's rating: Attacking midfield Darian Males

Came on after 74 minutes for Niasse. Too short an appearance for a rating.