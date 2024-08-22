Young Boys beat Galatasaray 3-2 in the first leg of the Champions League qualifier in a spectacular game. These are the grades of the YB players.
Rating key
- 6 - Strong
- 5 - Good
- 4 - Sufficient
- 3 - Weak
- 2 - Very weak
- 1 - Underground
Goalkeeper
David von Ballmoos
Closes down the angle wonderfully after a long ball against Yilmaz. But von Ballmoos is probably injured during this action and has to come off injured after 31 minutes.
Defense
Right-back
Lewin Blum
The more defensive of the two full-backs. But his strong cross almost leads to a goal from Ganvoula. A little later, his pass between the lines almost leads to a YB goal. Blum only looks bad in the 47th minute when he lets Aktürkoglu run over him.
Central defender
Mohamed Camara
Camara sometimes looks a little impetuous and the odd ball slipped through his fingers. But somehow the central defender has everything under control. Blocks several dangerous shots with his head or foot. Only when Batshuayi makes it 2:2 does he also fail to get any part of his body in between.
Central defender
Banhie Zoukrou
He was cool as a cucumber as he let Mertens run into space in the starting phase. This action seems to give him confidence for the whole game. Zoukrou played a flawless game and won many duels.
Left-back
Jaouen Hadjam
Always gets involved in the attack. His confident performance is shown by his chipped pass to Colley after 28 minutes - even if the ball doesn't quite reach him. Hadjam repeatedly ventured forward, but after 66 minutes he was replaced by Noah Persson.
Midfield
Left midfield
Joel Monteiro
What a game from Joel Monteiro! He held his nerve twice and scored alone in front of Muslera. It could have been even more goals, Monteiro missed two more top chances in the first half. The second half was less remarkable, he was substituted after 74 minutes.
Central midfield
Sandro Lauper
He runs, fights and tirelessly builds up YB's play. After 30 minutes he stops a counter-attack and receives a yellow card. After that, he acts a little more cautiously in defense.
Central midfield
Cheikh Niasse
Closes down the center with Lauper, he is secure on the ball. He also receives a yellow card in the first half. He lets Batshuayi go 2-1 up after a corner and is therefore at fault for the 2-1. 73 minutes later, he is off.
Left midfield
Ebrima Colley
His good pressing is at the origin of the 1-0. The interplay with Hadjam on the left is always excellent. Colley is active, always creates danger and sometimes wins dribbles. In the 58th minute, he did almost everything right when he flicked the ball to the inside of the post. He deserved to score.
Forward
Left striker
Filip Ugrinic
He anticipates a bouncing ball after three minutes, takes the ball with his sole and places it beautifully into the path of goalscorer Joel Monteiro. The way he passes into Monteiro's path with his heel just before the break is world class. The fact that he converted the penalty to make it 3:2 with ice-cold precision fits in with his outstanding performance.
Right striker
Silvere Ganvoula
His incredible heading power allows YB to repeatedly play long balls with a clear conscience and thus break away from Gala's pressing. Thanks to his outstanding header, he also gets the assist for Monteiro's 2:0. He himself misses a chance to make it 2-0 after 42 minutes. Makes way for Cedric Itten in the 73rd minute.
Substitute players
Goalkeeper
Marvin Keller
Is tested for the first time two minutes after coming on as a substitute and passes the test with flying colors. Made a brilliant save from Torreira's header in the 44th minute. Precedes YB's 2:0 with a goal kick. Made a few more saves in the second half, but was powerless for both goals conceded.
Left-back
Noah Persson
Came on for Hadja in the 67th minute. Too short an appearance for a rating.
Striker
Cedric Itten
Came on for Ganvoula after 74 minutes. Too brief an appearance to rate.
Right midfield
Meschack Elia
Comes on after 74 minutes for double goalscorer Monteiro. Too short an appearance to rate.
Attacking midfield
Darian Males
Came on after 74 minutes for Niasse. Too short an appearance for a rating.