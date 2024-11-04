  1. Residential Customers
Misconduct against FCZ Monteiro banned for two games after throwing his boot

Luca Betschart

4.11.2024

After throwing his boot at FCZ defender Mirlind Kryeziu, YB's Joël Monteiro is suspended for two games. This was announced by the league on Monday morning.

04.11.2024, 10:24

04.11.2024, 10:52

Joël Monteiro's suspension in the game against FC Zurich has consequences. The YB striker got so upset about a foul that was not given in the 78th minute that he threw the shoe he had lost during the action and hit Mirlind Kryeziu on the head.

Shoe thrown at 0:0 in the Letzigrund. YB striker Monteiro is denied a penalty, then goes completely crazy

Shoe thrown at 0:0 in the LetzigrundYB striker Monteiro is denied a penalty, then goes completely crazy

Monteiro immediately regretted his lapse and apologized to Kryeziu. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old was sent off and will now have to take a forced break. As the Swiss Football League announced on Monday, the YB player will be suspended for his team's next two matches.

Was that a foul?. What referee expert Erlachner says about the non-penalty before Monteiro's boot throw

Was that a foul?What referee expert Erlachner says about the non-penalty before Monteiro's boot throw

