After throwing his boot at FCZ defender Mirlind Kryeziu, YB's Joël Monteiro is suspended for two games. This was announced by the league on Monday morning.

Luca Betschart

Joël Monteiro's suspension in the game against FC Zurich has consequences. The YB striker got so upset about a foul that was not given in the 78th minute that he threw the shoe he had lost during the action and hit Mirlind Kryeziu on the head.

Monteiro immediately regretted his lapse and apologized to Kryeziu. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old was sent off and will now have to take a forced break. As the Swiss Football League announced on Monday, the YB player will be suspended for his team's next two matches.

❌ Zwei Spielsperren gegen Monteiro 📢https://t.co/4EJ8dm6pVE

❌ Deux matches de suspension contre Monteiro 📢https://t.co/CioKq50xlg pic.twitter.com/tkAXpKsRh7 — Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) November 4, 2024

