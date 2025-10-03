YB win the second game of the Europa League phase in Bucharest 2-0 at FCSB. The YB players in the individual critique.

Grade: 4.5 Goal Marvin Keller

Hardly tested in the 1st half. Is on hand when needed. Reacted with lightning speed in the 67th minute when the ball rolled dangerously towards his goal after a misplaced pass from Lauper.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Saidy Janko

Great cross through the penalty area at 1:0. Is very active on his right wing and also gets involved offensively.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Sandro Lauper

Brought a lot of stability to the YB defence compared to the opening game against Panathinaikos and harmonized very well with Benito. Also convinces with his playmaking. Forces FCSB striker Alibec to take more and more harmless shots from distance. In the 67th minute he is played on by Keller and told that he is under pressure. Nevertheless, he wants to pass the ball on and plays the ball into the feet of the onrushing opponent. He is lucky that Keller reacts quickly and keeps the ball in front of the line. He came off for Tanguy Zoukrou in the 87th minute.

Grade: 5 Defense Loris Benito

Much more active than against Panathinaikos. Brings away everything that comes at him. Strong, how he sprinted back in the 26th minute after losing the ball on the halfway line and prevented the cross in his own penalty area. Blocked a shot from a dangerous position in the 32nd minute.

Grade: 5 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

Increased his involvement in the forward movement. Strong, the way he asserts himself against his opponent in the 13th minute and shoots from an acute angle. Very well-timed tackle in the 21st minute, thwarted a good FCSB chance.

Grade: 4 Midfield Darian Males

Has good moments, but does little offensively. He came off for Christian Fassnacht in the 69th minute.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Rayan Raveloson

Plays a great through pass to Monteiro right at the start of the game. Doesn't stand out much after that, does a good job in midfield. Had to come off in the 70th minute - Dominik Pech came on for him.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Edimilson Fernandes

Loses the ball in the opponent's penalty area in the 26th minute, allowing the Romanians to counter-attack. Made up for his mistake with a great through pass to Monteiro to make it 2-0. Has a good chance in the 55th minute, but fails to beat Târnovanu from a tight angle.

Grade: 5.5 Midfield Joël Monteiro

Very active on the left wing. Takes the ball straight at 1-0 and slots it into the bottom left corner. Fights a lot and also works back well. Also scored the 2:0. Strong how he escapes between the central defenders and scores into the bottom right corner. The best Bernese player this evening. Makes way for Emmanuel Tsimba in the 87th minute.

4 Forward Chris Bedia

Bedia forgets his man at the back from a Romanian corner kick in the 8th minute and lets it bounce up for a header. Offensively inconspicuous for a long time. In stoppage time of the first half, he wins the ball in the opposition penalty area, but is denied by goalkeeper Târnovanu. In the 55th minute, he has the 3:0 on his feet, but shoots at Târnovanu from very close range. Replaced by Sergio Córdova in the 63rd minute.

Note: 4.5 Armin Gigović

Runs a lot against the ball. Great how he combined with Monteiro and Bedia in the 19th minute through the opponent's defense. Played free by Monteiro in the penalty area in the 30th minute, only to shoot at the opposing goalkeeper from six meters.

Substitute player

Note: 4.5 Sturm Sergio Córdova

Came on for Chris Bedia in the 62nd minute and twice proved dangerous in front of goal. On his second chance, he rises highest from a corner kick from the right and heads the ball over the goal.

Grade: - Midfield Christian Fassnacht

Came on for Darian Males in the 69th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: - Midfield Dominik Pech

Came on in the 70th minute for Rayan Raveloson. Too short for a rating.

Grade: - Defense Tanguy Zoukrou

Came on in the 87th minute for Sandro Lauper. Too short for a rating.

Grade: - Emmanuel Tsimba

Comes on in the 87th minute for Joël Monteiro. Too short for a rating.

