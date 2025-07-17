  1. Residential Customers
Match-fixing Montenegro club banned from European Cup for ten years

SDA

17.7.2025 - 13:13

UEFA has banned FK Arsenal Tivat from all European competitions for ten years for match-fixing. One player and one official are banned for life.

Sporting director Ranko Krgovic and player Nikola Celebic were banned for life. Three other professionals were banned for ten years. The club was also fined 500,000 euros. And UEFA called on FIFA to extend the bans worldwide.

The manipulation took place in the first round of qualifying for the Europa Conference League in July 2023. Tivat initially drew 1:1 away against the Armenians from Alashkert. The Montenegrins then lost the return match 1:6. UEFA did not provide any further details on the misconduct.

