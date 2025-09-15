Mohamed Bangoura (right) has to sit out for two games Keystone

Both FC Thun and FC Zurich will be without players for several matches.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Thun will be without Genís Montolio for the next three Super League games. The central defender, who has played in every game of the current championship so far, was shown a red card in the 78th minute against Basel. The assault now results in a three-match ban.

Zurich midfielder Mohamed Bangoura is suspended for two matches. He was sent off in the clash against Servette in the 84th minute, just ten minutes after coming on as a substitute, following a rough foul.