Thun defender Genis Montolio talks to blue Sport about the controversial red card against Basel, his new role with the Bernese Oberland club and the incredible team spirit in the squad. The interview was conducted using an AI tool.

Michael Wegmann

Things are going well at Thun at the moment - and Genis Montolio is trying to find his feet in a new role in the midst of it all. The defender, who started the season as a regular, had to sit out three games after a much-discussed red card against FC Basel.

And because things went well without him, he has been a substitute ever since. A difficult situation for any footballer. "Everyone wants to play. Everyone wants to be important. But sometimes you need patience," says Montolio.

Incidentally, the 29-year-old does not feel that the controversial sending off was unfair. "It was unintentional, but I hit him in the face. I accept the consequences."

New role, same dedication

The Spaniard is now trying to interpret his role in a positive light. When he comes on as a substitute, he should bring energy. In training, he wants to keep the intensity high and be a role model for the team. "I try to give one hundred percent in every training session. When I get minutes, I give it my all. I'm an emotional person and I want to do everything I can to help the team."

Time and again, people try to explain FC Thun's soaring form with a particularly strong team spirit. Montolio also believes that this is one of the main reasons. "This team is like a family. We get on extremely well. That helps us to win games."

What particularly impresses him is that even those who play less show full commitment in training. "Sometimes it's more difficult for the substitutes than for the regular players. But they all give one hundred percent to help the team. You can see that on the pitch."

