Montse Tomé knows how much success Pia Sundhage has had as a coach Keystone

Montse Tomé leads Spain unbeaten into the knockout phase of a European Championship tournament for the first time. Spain's national coach pays tribute to Switzerland, especially her colleague Pia Sundhage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Montse Tomé sits in the press conference room at the Wankdorf Stadium late on Friday evening. The Spanish media representatives have gathered in front of the national coach to talk about her national team's third victory in their third match at this European Championship.

After struggling at the start and falling behind, the world champions finally beat Italy 3:1 to finish first in Group B and book their place in the quarter-finals against Switzerland.

In her extensive analysis, in which the 43-year-old explains in detail what thoughts were decisive for her to make five changes to the starting line-up for this final group game, she almost casually interjects at some point that Spain have now survived a group stage without losing a point for the first time ever.

It's a statistic that seems almost unfounded given the dominance the Spanish side has developed in the women's game in recent years. But Tomé, who was put in charge of the women's national team in September 2023 in the wake of the world title and the scandal surrounding former association president Luis Rubiales, has her facts under control.

Tomé praises Esther Gonzalez, who is now the top scorer ahead of Alexia Putellas thanks to her fourth goal of the tournament. The 32-year-old is incredibly valuable to the team thanks to her experience, her goalscoring ability, her positional play, her intelligence and her good instinct for a game, whether she should play wait-and-see or press. Even though she came off the bench against Italy for the first time at this European Championship. "It doesn't matter whether we change five players or not - everyone who comes in knows their role. So it doesn't change much, no matter who plays. That's one of our strengths."

Progress from game to game

At some point, the question about Switzerland does come up. Depending on how you look at it, it could almost be seen as an act of courtesy for the coach to say something about her team's next opponents. After all, it is clear that the Spaniards intend to write a much bigger story in Switzerland than their unbeaten group stage run.

"La Roja" want to ascend Europe's footballing throne for the first time ever. "There are many things we can do better," says Tomé. "The most important thing is that we make progress from game to game." The coach, who grew up in Asturias and also played 46 games for FC Barcelona in her active career, says that not everything worked out as she would have liked, especially defensively, in the match against Belgium.

The fact that Pia Sundhage's team played their way into the quarter-finals against Finland in extemis has certainly not escaped Tomé's attention, but she has not yet seen more than a few videos of Switzerland. Speaking of Sundhage, the Swiss national team coach is the first person her Spanish colleague mentions when she is asked about Switzerland.

Trouble with the back five

"Pia wasn't there the last time we played Switzerland," says Tomé, which can certainly be taken as a compliment. The Spaniard knows how many successes the Swede has celebrated in her long career as a coach. And she knows that Sundhage has also led this Swiss team to the knockout phase thanks to her playing philosophy and perseverance.

"Switzerland play with five players in defense," says Tomé. "That won't be easy for us. We've often struggled against this tactic." The team also enjoys great support from the home crowd. "They are carried in their games." These are phrases that are fitting when you are talking about an opposing team against whom you are actually the heavy favorite, but at the same time don't want to be seen as arrogant.

In any case, Tomé says she is happy that she can now prepare her team for the next task for just under a week. She will also rest a little. "But not much. After all, we still have a lot of work ahead of us."