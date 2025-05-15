While GC set off offensive fireworks in the relegation battle against Yverdon, top scorer Giotto Morandi is missing from the squad. According to media reports, he is suspended, but GC denies this news.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Grasshoppers celebrate a clear 5:0 victory against Yverdon in the relegation battle, but without Giotto Morandi, who according to "Blick" is suspended for lack of attitude.

GC refutes the suspension rumors and cites a slight muscular injury as the reason for Morandi's absence.

Despite his poor form, Morandi is GC's top scorer with 13 goals. However, the clear victory against Yverdon showed that the team can function without him. Show more

GC managed to get out of the relegation battle against Yverdon. The record-breaking champions beat the Vaud team 5-0 at the Letzigrund. Giotto Morandi is not involved. The attacking midfielder is officially absent because he is injured. However, "Blick" reported that the 26-year-old was missing because he had been suspended by the club.

When asked by blue Sport, the Grasshoppers said this was a false report. "Giotto Morandi was absent due to a minor muscular injury," GC said.

Morandi's last game so far was in the derby against FCZ, which GC lost 3-0. The player from Ticino was substituted at half-time. He was now missing from the squad against Yverdon. Blick" writes that the Ticino native will not be considered for the rest of the season and will also not be allowed to take part in training because his attitude is too poor to survive in the tough relegation battle.

GC top scorer despite declining form

The fact is that Morandi has shown declining form in recent weeks. He scored just one goal in the whole of 2025 and also missed a penalty in the closing stages of the important home match against FC Winterthur on 19 April. Despite the crisis in form, Morandi is clearly GC's top scorer this season with 13 goals (six goals and seven assists). He is followed by Awer Mabil (10 goals) and Nikolas Muci and Adama Bojang with 8 goals each. Last season, when GC avoided relegation in the barrage against Thun in extremis, Morandi was already the most dangerous GC attacker with 14 goals.

At least against Yverdon, things went like clockwork for GC without Morandi. The last two games away against Sion and at home against FC St.Gallen will show whether things can continue like this without the actual top scorer.

Morandi himself does not yet officially have a new club. However, rumors that he has already signed with Servette are persistent.

More about GC