"The 2026 World Cup threatens to deliver more repression than football," said Julia Duchrow, Secretary General of Amnesty International Germany. Keystone

Two and a half months before the start of the World Cup, the human rights organization Amnesty International is issuing an urgent warning about repression and dangers at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The actions of the US government in particular pose major risks.

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"The USA's discriminatory immigration policy poses an acute threat to migrant communities in the USA, fans from all over the world and the players," reads an Amnesty report. The tournament in the three countries from June 11 to July 19 has been the subject of debate for months. Despite the concerns, the world governing body FIFA expects the games to be peaceful and smooth.

"The World Cup must and will be a symbol of unity and solidarity," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said recently, predicting a "peaceful and joyful atmosphere". Infantino is seeking proximity to US President Donald Trump and even presented him with a specially created peace prize.

Trump and his policy of mass deportations of migrants are the focus of criticism. The US government's international approach to the Iran war and the Greenland issue also led to a public debate about a possible World Cup boycott. However, this debate is not currently being conducted by the majority of those responsible for sports policy in Germany. 78 of the 104 matches will take place in the USA - including the final.

Amnesty concerned: tournament a symbol of state intimidation?

Human rights groups are concerned. "The 2026 World Cup threatens to deliver more repression than football," said Julia Duchrow, Secretary General of Amnesty International Germany. "If the raids by the US immigration authorities ICE, the mass arrests and the entry bans continue, this tournament will become a symbol of state intimidation." In addition, fans could face consequences if they protest or express criticism.

In Mexico, too, where the military has been deployed to provide security following outbreaks of violence following the death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", the risks for demonstrators have increased. And in Canada, there are fears that homeless people will be displaced and pushed further to the margins of society, Amnesty criticized.