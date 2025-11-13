Clubs from the Süperliga - here players from Galatasaray Istanbul - are also allegedly involved in the betting scandal. Keystone

Thousands of players and several hundred referees are said to be part of a betting scandal in Turkish football. The crisis threatens to cause lasting damage to the sport in the country.

Turkish football is experiencing one of the worst crises in its history. When Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, president of the national football association, declared at the end of October that hundreds of referees had allegedly placed illegal bets, it was already clear that the findings would shake the sport. But the extent of the scandal continues to grow. Players, clubs and referees are suspected of betting on matches and making money from it.

Haciosmanoglu initially said that 371 of the 571 referees working in professional leagues had betting accounts. 152 of them had actively placed bets. It is now clear that 149 referees and more than 1000 players have been banned so far. There have also been a number of resignations in the football association.

Suspected players from the Süperliga

Eight people have been arrested so far, including the president of Eyüpspor, Murat Özkaya. Matches in the 2nd and 3rd leagues were suspended for two weeks. 27 players from Turkey's top Süperlig league are affected, including players from Galatasaray and Besiktas Istanbul. At least one national player, Evren Elmali (Galatasaray), is also in the spotlight. He was left out of the squad for the two World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria (November 15) and in Spain (November 18). This was done "in the course of investigations into betting fraud in the professional leagues", according to a statement from the association. However, the specific charges against Elmali were not disclosed.

Galatasaray professional Evren Eren Elmali (right) was removed from the national team squad. Imago

According to the state news agency Anadolu, Galatasaray player Metehan Baltaci admitted to having placed a bet a few years ago "without really understanding the extent of the matter". He later came to the conclusion "that such behavior is not in keeping with a sporting attitude and ended it". However, the bet had nothing to do with the games of the teams he played for. Ersin Destanoglu from Besiktas denied the accusations made against him, according to Anadolu. Someone had opened a betting account with his data, not him.

The fact that club presidents, managers and coaches are also among the suspects illustrates the extent of the scandal. All clubs in Turkey are now the focus of the investigation, which is putting a strain on the future of national football.

According to the newspaper "Hürriyet", an investigation by the financial supervisory authority Masak has uncovered high cash flows in connection with illegal betting among several Turkish referees. Two referees are alleged to have carried out financial transactions worth 35 and 50 million Turkish lira, i.e. up to one million euros, between 2021 and 2025. The disciplinary committee has suspended both referees and both are now in custody. Bets were placed on everything, "even on the color of the referees' jerseys", reported the broadcaster "Halk TV".

Help from Interpol

The Turkish Football Association has requested information from five foreign betting providers in Albania, Bulgaria and Northern Cyprus via Interpol in order to advance the investigation, reported the broadcaster "Ahaber". An additional 15-day transfer and registration phase was requested for transfers in the winter season in light of the FIFA investigation, the TFF announced.

As shocking as the scandal is, it does not come as a surprise to everyone. Turkish journalist Murat Agirel criticized the fact that the irregularities had been known for a long time, but nobody had intervened. "Today, everything is gradually coming to light. It can no longer be denied how true what I have been talking about for years is," he wrote in the daily newspaper "Cumhuriyet".

According to Haciosmanoglu, "comprehensive investigations" were launched back in April after a match between Ankaraspor and Nazilli Belediyespor in the second-highest league. Players, employees and officials from both sides had bet on this match, writes state broadcaster TRT. UEFA announced that it is in contact with the Turkish Football Association regarding the investigation into football betting, as quoted by the Anka news agency in a statement.

It remains to be seen what long-term consequences the scandal will have for the number one popular sport in Turkey. Haciosmanoglu remains optimistic: "We will fight to the end against those who tarnish this beautiful game in a way that contradicts the spirit and values of the sport."

